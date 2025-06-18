Arktos launches its Remigration Summer campaign . Click the image above to explore our latest offer!

Remigration is on everyone’s mind these days — not just because European Identitarians are uniting and offering an alternative to our bleak trajectory, but also because summer has become synonymous with orchestrated invasions from the Global South. The images of families enjoying their vacation while hordes of migrants storm the beaches in Italy and Greece have become a meme at this point.

In every realm, resistance to this colonisation and reconquest constitutes the single overriding objective of every European political project of the Twenty-first century. — Guillaume Faye, Why We Fight

This is indeed why we fight against the elites and their hordes sent under the guise of humanitarianism. Their dreams have become our nightmare. It’s not a question of bravery, pride, or even history. It comes down to existence. Can we continue existing if we do nothing?

So we fight because we exist, and we exist because we fight.

Western civilisation can still be saved, and it is the moral duty of every European to strive to accomplish this task. Political activism is both meaningful and necessary. — Daniel Friberg, The Real Right Returns

