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Leon Motta's avatar
Leon Motta
14h

I have just read the Save Europe Act. Quite reasonable.

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John Pellegrini's avatar
John Pellegrini
15h

I strongly agree with the idea of remigration. African & muslims must leave European countries. The problem is..... IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN.... IT'S A UTOPIA. It would require a literal revolution in each country, basically a civil war. Most EU countries (and the UK) are governed by woke, Leftist "democracies" and a great percentage of the populations vote for them, support them and agree with their policies. In the USA there are actually street battles with Leftist trying to prevent deportations. The same would happen in the EU. I think it's too late.

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