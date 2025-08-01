Andrej Sekulović reports from Vienna, where European patriots marched under the banner of remigration, turning the city into a proud battleground for identity, heritage, and the future of their homelands.

As this year’s White Boy Summer was approaching its peak, many patriots from all corners of our greater European homeland undertook a journey to the heart of our continent, where a great gathering was to be held — a gathering of identitarian forces and a demonstration against the demographic replacement of White nations. We were also among the travellers, and on the 26th of July we took the road to the former capital of what was once an empire that ruled over our land as well. Heavy drops were falling from the dark grey clouds as we began our journey on the wet and foggy highway, but when we reached Vienna, the rain retreated and even an occasional sunray found its way to the grand streets through the hovering clouds.

Underneath the appalling liberal surface of multiculturalism and rainbow flags, Vienna remains a magnificent city. History whispers to us on every corner, and the city’s great palaces and cathedrals remind us of its vast cultural heritage. The monuments that stand erect as silent witnesses to the glorious past have retained their dignity, even if many of them are desecrated by ugly and grotesque graffiti. Nevertheless, we were not there for sightseeing, but to take part in this year’s Remigration demonstration, organised and hosted by the local Austrian Identitarian Movement. The streets of Vienna may be soiled and defiled by many trampling feet of strangers and degenerate creatures, but on the last Saturday of July, they once again echoed the proud marching of those who want to preserve her and other magnificent European cities, and secure the continued existence of their native populations. This was the third year in a row that the demonstrations took place, and it seems that they are shaping up to become a new Viennese tradition. If fortune truly favours the brave, then we can be sure that one day these demonstrations will be etched in the annals of the city’s history as one of the pivotal events in the early stages of the struggle for the reconquest and rebirth of Europe. And if our struggle is destined to fail, then our enemies will long remember it as one of the most horrific manifestations of unbridled Eurocentric resistance to their borderless global society of rootless consumers.

The starting point of the demonstrations was Dr.-Karl-Lueger-Platz, a square named after a politician and the mayor of Vienna from the early 20th century. When we arrived at the location around an hour before the official start, there were already identitarians and patriots from various countries gathering under the monument of the mayor, which was ravaged by bleached-out vulgar graffiti signs. One of the local lads explained to us that this was the work of antifa, since the mayor’s reputation was stained with supposed antisemitism. The hatred of the Orcish leftists knows no limits, as they will denigrate and attack not only the living, but the dead as well. The demonstration began with a series of greeting speeches by participants from various countries. However, before that, Martin Sellner addressed the crowd, providing a few instructions and emphasising the importance of the cause that had brought us together in his hometown on that cloudy summer day. Sellner is one of the founders of the Austrian Generation Identity movement, an author and an activist. He is a man of both thought and action, of the pen and the street.

In his short address before the speeches, he introduced this year’s new slogan of the demonstrations: “Send Them Back!” A short and simple sentence, which millions of Europeans are demanding, Sellner explained. But beneath this clear slogan lies the bigger idea of remigration, which aims not only to bring illegal immigrants home, but to create opportunities in their own countries. “It means creating push and pull factors”, he said and summed up the goal of remigration as a long-term process that will gradually make France more French, Italy more Italian, and so on. “With remigration we can make Europe safe again, with remigration we can make Europe proud again, and with remigration we can make Europe European again”, he proclaimed. That is why, Sellner continued, this slogan must become more popular and visible even than “Coca-Cola”. That is a praiseworthy metapolitical endeavour in which the identitarian movements across the West seem to be quite successful.

Before his opening speech, Martin Sellner also mentioned all of the nationalities that were present at the rally, and after his first of many addresses that day, he introduced different speakers from different European lands. Alongside French, Dutch, British, Italian, Swiss and Belgian identitarian representatives, I also gave a short speech of just a few sentences on behalf of Slovenian patriots and identitarians. I briefly highlighted the need for cooperation among European peoples that are connected by the ancestral bonds of blood and culture, and finished it with the following sentence: “We must prove that we are worthy of our ancestors by securing the future for our descendants.” As expected, other speakers gave similar perspectives and emphasised both the necessity of turning the idea of remigration into concrete political decisions and guidelines, and the urgency of European cooperation and unity.

Athena watching over the demonstrators

After the initial speeches, the march began, and the crowd of around six hundred patriots from all corners of Europe started to move through the streets, waving black and yellow flags, and holding two great banners with the chief slogans of the day: “Remigration” and “Send Them Back!”. There was a spirit of unity in the air, as sons and daughters of Europe took their message through the streets of the old imperial city. The march was accompanied by many calls for remigration, which were chanted in both German and English. Phrases like “Remigration — Save our Nation”, “Europa, Jugend, Reconquista” (Europe, Youth, Reconquest), “Wien ist unsere Stadt” (Vienna is our city), and others, alongside the two already mentioned main slogans, were thus heard far and wide, and loud and clear, by allies and foes alike.

In fact, quite a large number of foes were present nearby, as the miserable creatures, known as antifa, held their counter-protests along the route of the identitarian march. They tried to block the rally, but their failed attempts only caused a few more stops and delays as the police in riot gear had to remove them or redirect the route of the demonstration, during which more speeches were held and slogans were shouted. One of the latter was kindly dedicated to the leftist counter-protesters, so they would not feel too overlooked: “Europe for Europeans, antifa to North Korea”. While it is not likely that the North Koreans would accept such dregs, the slogan, which was chanted in German, was still quite appropriate and amusing.

Furthermore, the difference between the identitarians and the antifascist mob is as big as the difference between the Armies of the West standing before the gates of Mordor and the Orcish rabble pouring out of its black gates. Judging by the looks alone, the identitarians have already won the ongoing metapolitical struggle for the hearts and minds of our people. If the despicable antifa creatures were not backed by the mainstream media and various NGOs, they would already be recognised for the grotesque, perverted beings that they are and forgotten long ago. The difference between clear-cut identitarian aesthetics and the dirty, chaotic, disorderly looks of the modern antifascists is painfully striking. The same can be said about the differences in behaviour between the two opposing groups. Safely hidden behind the police lines, antifa protestors were screaming their lungs out, hysterically yelling all kinds of profanities and showing their middle fingers to the self-confident crowd of mostly young, clean, healthy, well-dressed and quite disciplined patriots, who were relaxed and vigilant at the same time, enjoying themselves but also ready for battle. Fred Perry polo shirts, New Balance sneakers, and short haircuts make for a much better look than shapeless and often too large black clothes that hang from the body like garbage bags. If in the past the old right would sometimes also behave in a hysterical manner, the identitarians seem to be well aware that the creatures of the left are not worthy of their anger. The hysterical, emotional outbursts of antifascists were thus met with ridicule, laughter and confidence. The left once again failed miserably in preventing or stopping the event, while the patriots were victorious.

In one of his further speeches during the demonstrations, Sellner asked the gathered crowd to look around at the wonderful architecture that can be found in other European cities as well, and reminded everyone that those who built such marvels built them for their posterity. He urged everyone to be proud of their ancestors, instead of listening to the liberal forked tongues that accuse them of historical crimes and try to brainwash us to be ashamed of our ethnocultural heritage. As the demonstration was nearing its conclusion, the crowd passed under the statue of the goddess Athena before it stopped on the great white stairs where the final speeches were delivered. It was a moment of important symbolic value; European patriotic youth that took as its symbol the ancient Spartan lambda marching under the approving gaze of the ancient deity of wisdom and war. Surely, the gods are on our side.