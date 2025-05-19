Jean-Yves Le Gallou delivers a powerful speech at the Remigration Summit in Milan, Italy, on May 17, 2025, urging the defense of Europe’s indigenous peoples through the firm, gradual remigration of non-European populations as the only path to halt demographic submersion and restore civilizational sovereignty.

1.) Legitimacy

A European Identity Rooted in History and Genetics

Europe is the continent of Europeans. The settlement of Europe dates back 40,000 years with the expansion of hunter-gatherer peoples. We, contemporary Europeans, carry the same genes as the parietal artists of the Lascaux caves in France, Altamira in Spain, Hohle Fels in Germany, or Fumane in Italy. This initial settlement was partially modified, particularly in southern Europe, by the arrival of Anatolian farmers 8,000 years ago. It was then complemented by the expansion of the Yamnaya, a hunter-gatherer people from the Pontic steppes, 5,000 years ago. This migration brought the Indo-European languages we still speak today through their Greek, Roman, Celtic, Germanic, or Slavic branches, as well as a cosmogony and social structure, the tripartition, which has continually shaped European civilization, even after Christianization (oratores, bellatores, laboratores).

I mention this briefly to reaffirm an obvious truth: the great antiquity of Europe’s settlement by Europeans — 40,000 years for the core genetic substrate, 5,000 years for the heart of cultural identity, and 2,000 years for religious affiliation.

A Threatened Indigenous People

This is crucial. At a time when international conventions protect “indigenous peoples” like the Amazonian Indians, Melanesians, or Pacific Wallisians, it is high time to defend the right of Europeans — the indigenous people of Europe — to protect their ancestral lands. The right to defend their ethnic and civilizational identity, the right to refuse the invasion of populations from elsewhere. Yes, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (2007) must also apply to Europeans, who are threatened by an overwhelming settler colonization.

2.) Necessity

An Ongoing Demographic Submersion

As such, remigration is legitimate. It is also indispensable, simply to prevent submersion and avoid Europeans becoming a minority on their own land.

In France, for a long time, we had an indicator of the proportion of non-European populations among births: newborn screening for sickle cell disease, a rare genetic disorder that can affect populations from Africa, the Maghreb, the Caribbean, Latin America, or South Asia. In 2000, 20% of births were screened for this disease in metropolitan France. By 2022, it was 40%. And in 2024, it reached 100%… because the government decided to “break the thermometer” and screen everyone to avoid — so they claim — “stigmatization”! Yet, if current trends continue, native European newborns will be a minority in French maternity wards by 2035 or 2040.

Alarming Projections

To assess the impact of immigration, other calculations can be used to extrapolate the growth of the non-European foreign-origin population in various Western European countries. At current rates, Europeans will become a minority in some countries by 2060, such as in Sweden.

This phenomenon has two causes:

• The increasing influx of non-European foreigners;

• Much higher fertility rates among non-European women, particularly among new arrivals.

Even without new arrivals, non-European foreign populations are set to grow due to their internal demographic dynamics.

If we want Europeans — the indigenous people of Europe — to remain masters of their destiny, there is no other option but remigration.

3.) Possibility

Firmness and Gradualism

Remigration is legitimate, indispensable, and — contrary to the claims of the far-left architects of doom or intimidated moderates — possible.

How? By proceeding gradually.

Start by expelling illegal immigrants and criminals. Why begin with them? Because, as French writer Renaud Camus, who coined the term “Great Replacement,” rightly observed, criminals are the armed wing of the colonizer. Neutralizing and expelling them makes everything else possible.

Next, deport those who live solely off social benefits and welfare. This affects many in our generous welfare states. There is also nothing preventing the non-renewal — or even revocation — of residence permits imprudently granted to nationals of the least desirable countries.

The final, most sensitive issue remains: what to do with non-Europeans who have been present for two or three generations? This is particularly delicate in countries like France, Belgium, the UK, or Germany, where some have acquired the host country’s nationality.

Three categories should be distinguished:

• Those who are unassimilated and display hostility toward the host country;

• Those who, while unassimilated, respect the customs, men, and women of the host country;

• Those who are fully assimilated.

Expelling the hostile — including by stripping them of a nationality they misuse — must be a priority. Their hostility makes them, too, soldiers of the colonizer, who must be disarmed through relentless suppression of their criminals, regardless of their nationality.

Conversely, fully assimilated descendants of foreigners deserve the nationality they and their parents have earned.

These are the broad outlines of a policy for the reconquest of Europe by Europeans.

4.) The European Union and Sovereignty

European Identitarians, Unite!

One final point deserves attention: the European Union. Many of us, quite legitimately, lean toward sovereignty. But it would be a mistake to believe the EU is solely responsible, as if Macron were better than Delors or Merkel and Merz better than von der Leyen. Ideologically, they are the same!

Countries like France, the Netherlands, and the UK pursued pro-immigration policies long before the EU got involved. As early as the 1970s, in fact, while the EU only gained authority over immigration in the 2000s/2010s. The EU may be an accelerator, but it is not the cause. Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland face similar immigration issues despite not being EU members. And Brexit, far from improving, has worsened the situation in the UK.

This is simply because, with or without the EU, judges have seized power in all our countries. Through general principles, international conventions, and judicial inventions, our countries have shifted from a right of immigration to a right to immigration — from a system prioritizing the general interest of the nation to one focused solely on the migrant’s interest. We see this in the transformation of Frontex from a border protection agency to a migrant reception agency.

We must change the paradigm, restore sovereignty to citizens, reassert the right of European peoples to preserve their identity, take power back from judges, and establish a right to remigration.

Make no mistake: such an endeavor will not succeed in one country alone. It will only be possible if a groundswell sweeps across the continent. Europeans must reclaim their identity. This is a vital struggle, led in France by the Iliad Institute, in Italy by the Aeneid Institute, and in Spain by the Charles V Institute. This reclamation is essential. European identitarians, unite!