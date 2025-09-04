Over the fifteen years of our dynamic history, Arktos has established itself as one of the premier publishing houses of dissident thought in collaboration with a number of editors, each of whom has contributed in unique ways to our catalogue, aesthetics, and outreach.

Most recently, one of our leading editorial roles has been carried out by Constantin von Hoffmeister, who served as editor through the eventful period of our transition to new printing and distribution formats, the restoration of our catalogue, and the launch of Arktos Journal.

Unfortunately, despite his much-appreciated contributions in other respects, it has become an unavoidable fact that Mr. von Hoffmeister has recently misused his editorial capacity at Arktos in ways which contradict the coherence, independence, and high standards that we uphold at Arktos and as Arktos.

Among other things, it has come to our attention that Mr. von Hoffmeister has engaged in associations and dealings which potentially misrepresent Arktos’s own affiliations and commitments, without Arktos’s prior knowledge or approval.

At the same time, he has increasingly engaged in disseminating perspectives which drift too far away from Arktos’s core values and priorities.

Such behaviour has made Mr. von Hoffmeister’s continued editorial work for Arktos, and his representing of Arktos to the world at large, no longer consistent with our foundational vision, our long-standing reputation, and our multitude of relationships around the world. With this responsibility in mind, we hereby announce that we are parting ways with Mr. von Hoffmeister, who is henceforth no longer associated with Arktos.

As we reconsolidate our team of veteran editors, we are moving forward with our ceaseless commitment to releasing unique and thought-provoking books, which readers know have gone through the thoughtful curating that makes Arktos titles stand out in the world of publishing and represent our enduring values.

Thank you for your ongoing support,

— The Arktos Staff