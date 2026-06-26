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Amory Stern's avatar
Amory Stern
1h

The best introduction to Schmittian geopolitics, if I had to pick only one book, is Schmitt's 1950s book "Dialogues on Power and Space." In fact, that book is the single best introduction to Schmitt's general oeuvre, from his early ideas to his mature ones.

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Henry Solospiritus's avatar
Henry Solospiritus
4h

Britain and the Continent are competing mad houses!

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