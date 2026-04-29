Julius Evola: An Adventurous Life by Andrea Scarabelli — the first definitive biography of the legendary Italian Traditionalist — is now available for pre-order .

In his own lifetime and in ours, Julius Evola stands out as many lives in one. Philosopher and magician, scholar and warrior, writer and mountaineer, avant-garde artist and political visionary — Evola’s words and deeds defy all the boundaries of the modern landscape. In Julius Evola: An Adventurous Life, Andrea Scarabelli presents the first comprehensive biography of the legendary Italian Traditionalist, drawing on archival documents, correspondences, and testimonies from across Europe and beyond. Undermining long-standing clichés and bringing to light previously unknown materials, Scarabelli’s chronicle of Evola’s adventures weaves together a dual geography: Evola’s ‘inner landscape’ of militant political and cultural undertakings guided by his quest for reviving sacred Tradition, and the ‘outer landscape’ of the 20th century’s turbulent transformations. This unprecedented biography traces Evola’s many paths — through newspaper offices and silent cloisters, Dionysian nightlife and Apollonian ascent, the frontlines of wars and the behind-the-scenes of political regimes and dissident movements. Evola’s life resurfaces in all its complexity and vibrancy at the intersection of action and transcendence, confronting readers with the challenges of a life lived in pursuit of higher meaning against the grain of the modern world, yet in the very thick of it.

Weighing in at just under 800 pages, the book includes 83 pages of archival photographs and documents, nearly 2,000 notes, and an extensive index.

The volume is opened by the author’s original prefaces to the Italian editions, the French philosopher Alain de Benoist’s foreword to the French edition, and an original foreword to the English edition by Jafe Arnold.

The English edition, the product of two years of dedicated work, comes to you in the translation of Sergio Knipe, and the editing has engaged a whole team of scholars. Thanks to line-by-line collaboration with the author, the English edition has not only been brought up to date with the second Italian and French editions, but is sure to stand out as the foremost edition worldwide.

Co-published by Arktos and PRAV Publishing, Julius Evola: An Adventurous Life is estimated to release on May 15th in dust-jacketed hardback, paperback, and ebook.

Read the latest excerpt: