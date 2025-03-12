Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko and Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin discuss the relationship between Russia and Ukraine. Dugin argues that Ukraine is historically and culturally part of the “Russian World” and views the ongoing conflict as an internal discord within a single civilizational organism. He expresses hope for the eventual reunification of the two nations.

He also examines the role of the West in the Ukrainian crisis, asserting that Western countries aim to sever Ukraine from Russia, but he believes these efforts are ultimately doomed to fail. Dugin emphasizes the importance of traditional values and sees Russia as the guardian of these principles. Additionally, he explores the issue of national identity, claiming that Ukrainians and Russians are integral parts of a shared civilization. He advocates the construction of a larger imperial project that unites them.