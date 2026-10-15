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Peter Taylor
Oct 18

Insightful, however and without having obviously read the entire treatise, predicate soley what was able to be read by way of excerpts, it was the latter expression proffered that define for me paganism, especially as espoused your guest interviewed…

“ As for the pagan type of man, he is the one who fights as an heir for what transcends him and for what will outlive him. He is attached to his land, to his people, and to God, or to the Gods, as you prefer. He was partly sacrificed in the great European civil wars of the twentieth century, and he is ceaselessly attacked by the little men of the twenty-first.…”

My perspective is that what he needed to have said was simply, the Pagan man is selfish, fixated upon self, believes in the tight concentric, himself, his heirs, not much at all offered as regards humanity, be it his own or humanity as a whole, this in my opinion rather selfish idealism is underscored by a desire to extend paganistic belief with like minded into the political realm, why so, to ensure of course that what they have acquired, possess cannot be usurped by an authority greater than he, not god or spiritual, nope, temporal for that is precisely the function of politics, namely to enact the laws statutes authority that those who seek protection from the masses, humanity misguidedly believe they deserve, have earned, in short, nothing more than what it is that we are dealing with presently, I’d dearly like to know the difference, as if there is any and just look at the mess such self centred concentric to self dogma has gotten us, as individuals, families, communities and nations….. no where, we are on a slippery slope exacerbated the mindless excess of greed obsessed individuals with narry an iota of intellect between them who engage and have done so in nothing more than mindless hopium the past 4 decades.

Indeed, instead of fostering goodwill, largesse, the selfish and greed obsessed amongst us, meeting and gathering as cliques have gained and exercised an outside influence upon every basis tenet of what any clear thinking individual will opine is the preserve of the many over the few, economically losses are socialised, profits privatised, status and wealth defines law and justice, basic rights as shelter, food, education and healthcare, such that fearful of the masses actually gaining, being given a long deserved due, are to be feared, persecuted, denied, held back, all in the name of protecting that owned, much of it ill gotten, tell me a no bid contract, a political favour in return the pennies on the dollar expended is fair, just, right, add the fact many who indulge such excuse the worst excesses of their ilk, genocide, no drama… what genocide, tear the ICC, ICIJ, U.N down how dare they exercise their true mandates, such a slight to those who having “made it” deserve to retain it, free markets that’s rich, the capital markets are no more capitalist than Kim il Jongs index, indeed at least we know any transgressors will be dealt with, swiftly, because of harming the greater good, similarly China we know execute, strip the wealth ill gotten from those who get to big for their boots, challenge the state not satisfied to having billions, nope, not enough, gotta have more, who cares how it’s earned, gotta have the zeroes..

These people make me sick, there is only one god, you cannot dress it up, alter it, you either live by the doctrine or you don’t, indeed Christ whilst amongst us in his 3+ year ministry we know of never ever stated, suggested that Churches be created, he… his doctrine and teachings the gospel that underpinned the faith, that was the Church, the one and only time God asked to be repaid was for the build of the temple initially a tent able to be taken down,

It up during the 40 years of wandering in the Wilderness of Zin during that 40 years sojourn post Egypt then followed eventually centuries later the only building man was ever asked to erect unto God as instructed David built by heir and son, his successor Solomon, a building we know was eventually again at Gods behest torn down and destroyed…. destroyed due the unworthiness of man to continue to have such an edifice in their presence.

Ever since it’s been more of the same, man building great structures in the glory not of god but for the benefit of man, the quintessential look at me, look at me, I built bigger, have a bigger one than you, as if a pissing contest, anathema to that we know God required man to actually do and live by. In short our future is simple, we return to the gospel doctrines, simple, yet effective, or we will suffer the consequence, we worship or we continue to have churches so far removed from the ethos and precepts given us that they ought abide by that in actuality continue to exist to build their portfolios of property, investments, assets, whilst those they ought exist to serve continue to suffer, in short we have strayed so far from doctrine, we have become truly lost of just what it is we are meant to be doing, contrast that with the simple message given us… paganism wasn’t part of that equation, never was, never ever has been, and it doesn’t matter how it’s dressed up, articulated or advocated…. it never ever will be… just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand

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