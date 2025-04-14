🔥 RARE OPPORTUNITY — SECURE YOUR COPY BEFORE IT'S GONE 🔥

LIMITED EDITION PRE-ORDER OPEN NOW: ONLY 100 COPIES WORLDWIDE

Julius Evola — PAGAN IMPERIALISM

New Definitive Translation — Leather-Bound Collector's Edition

This is not just another reprint. This is a monumental release — a powerful and timely reintroduction of one of Julius Evola’s most incendiary and prophetic works, presented for the first time in a comprehensive and authoritative translation by Heinrich Matterhorn. Combining the original 1928 Italian edition with the revised 1933 German edition, this new version includes Evola’s extensive appendix and is bolstered with detailed footnotes that illuminate key terms and ideological concepts for the contemporary reader.

Pagan Imperialism is Evola’s battle cry against modernity — a militant manifesto of spiritual aristocracy and anti-bourgeois revolt. Rooted in esoteric Tradition and imperial vision, this book serves as a declaration of war against the materialist decay of the democratic age. More than a polemic, it is a metaphysical blueprint for civilizational rebirth through hierarchy, heroism, and transcendence.

This edition is nearly twice as long as previous English translations, with deep contextual enhancements that make it indispensable to both Evola devotees and new initiates.

Bound in fine leather and limited to just 100 copies, this edition is a serious artifact for collectors and thinkers alike.

👉 Pre-order yours now before it vanishes into private libraries forever

Once they're gone, they're gone. No reprints. No second chances.