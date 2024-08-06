Arktos Journal

Aug 6, 2024

This is exactly why I don't trust Evola. His inability to escape the 'spirit/matter' dichotomy in favor of a thoughtful monism leaves him 'taking sides' in the primacy of 'spirit' or 'matter' where no such primacy exists. No matter which aspect you choose to make primary, one's existence makes *less* sense, not more. Sometimes 'certainty' is just a way of stopping clear thinking.

Aug 7, 2024

Idea of the Superman is very vague and open to interpretation. Ride the Tiger idea of Evola which criticizes Nietzsche's Superman idea also explicitly has "personal" character.

What's significant here is that since WW2 there was really no need to live the Superman idea, although it was attractive intellectually for many. We lived in the greatest Ponzi scheme of all time, surrounded by the material comfort of the consumer-bourgeois world. But now we might approaching the very end of this world, not just in the "spiritual" sense, but also in the material sense. So now there is finally opportunity or even a need for those who intellectually pondered Evola's and Nietzsche's ideas to act on them, and as A. Dugin said, to show you they really are.

