What does it mean to be European? What formative experiences have shaped Europe’s distinctive civilisation, and what remains of it today?

Bringing together a selection of essays from the Institut Iliade, What We Are explores the sources of European identity through the ideas, traditions, and historical experiences that have defined Europe over millennia. From the Indo-European heritage, the worlds of Greece and Rome, and the legacy of mediaeval Christendom to Europe’s scientific spirit, artistic imagination, political forms, and relationship with nature, each chapter illuminates a vital dimension of Europe’s past, present, and possible future.

Addressed to those who refuse to accept the decline of European civilisation as inevitable, What We Are combines historical scholarship with philosophical reflection to reawaken Europe’s long memory and strengthen its resolve to meet the challenges of the twenty-first century.

What We Are: The Sources of European Identity, brought to you in English by Arktos, features essays by leading lights of the Institut Iliade: Philippe Conrad / Henri Levavasseur / Jean-François Gautier / Thibaud Cassel / Éric Grolier / Jean-Louis Voisin / Christopher Gérard / Lionel Rondouin / Édouard Chanot / François Bousquet, Grégoire Gambier / Jean-Yves Le Gallou.

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What We Are: The Sources of European Identity is the second volume of Institut Iliade essays brought to you by Arktos, following For a European Awakening: Nature, Excellence, Beauty.