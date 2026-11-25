What Is To Be Done?

Living with the Decline of the West

by David Engels

The West is running out of steam. It is late — perhaps too late — for changing course in the grand scheme of things, and no one knows what upheavals will follow the inevitable collision between wokeness and reality.

Yet life must go on. The recognition that the days of Western civilisation as we have known it are numbered is not a resignation to fatalism, but an awakening, a summons to live as conscientious Europeans aspiring to dignity and higher values amidst the fray. We must learn to live through our civilisation’s crisis by seeking opportunities to build alternative isles of culture, by cultivating faith, family, tradition, and rootedness in our own territories.

What, then, is to be done on a purely personal and local level? How can we navigate everyday life, how can we still make plans for the future, and above all, how can we ensure that our endangered heritage is passed on to future generations? These are some of the questions this breviary seeks to address by offering practical and realistic guidance.