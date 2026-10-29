Arktos Journal

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Amory Stern's avatar
Amory Stern
7d

I’m definitely interested in reading this. One of my own hobby horses has been that Wagner’s influence on Nietzsche is nowadays underrated and often deliberately downplayed by politically correct academia.

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