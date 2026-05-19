What happens when a civilisation loses all understanding of manhood and womanhood?

In these provocative and uncompromising writings from 1921–1971, Julius Evola launches a fierce critique of the modern crisis of sexuality, gender relations, and the spiritual meaning of masculinity and femininity. From feminism, eroticism, and prostitution to marriage, modesty, and the “American way of life,” Evola’s perspectives laid out in The Woman Problem challenge nearly every assumption of the modern age.

Integrating metaphysical principles and cultural reflections with lively commentary on current fashions and developments, Evola demonstrates in myriad ways how relationships between man and woman reflect a deeper polarity at the heart of human existence. The incisive and often entertaining texts brought together in The Woman Problem offer not only unprecedented insight into the mind and times of Julius Evola, but unabashedly address the profound disconnects affecting societies and hearts today.