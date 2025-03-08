NEW FROM ARKTOS

Alexander Dugin — THE TRUMP REVOLUTION

Donald Trump’s return to power is not merely a political event. It is a geopolitical shift of historic proportions. In The Trump Revolution, Alexander Dugin dissects the rise of Trumpism 2.0 and its role in dismantling the liberal-globalist order, replacing it with a new reality: the Order of Great Powers. This is not the cooperative multipolarity envisioned by Russia and China but a harsher, pragmatic world in which only strong and truly sovereign civilizations can assert themselves.

Trump’s America is no longer the enforcer of globalism but a traditionalist empire in the making, prioritizing its own strength while recognizing the legitimacy of other great powers. This transformation reverberates beyond America, giving new momentum to Europe’s patriotic opposition. As Trumpist forces challenge Washington’s entrenched elite, European conservatives rally under the MEGA (Make Europe Great Again) banner, pushing back against the leftist establishment that has wrecked their nations.

Dugin traces how Trumpism, technology, and realpolitik converge to forge this new world. From the ideological battles within America to the collapse of the old Atlanticist order, The Trump Revolution is the definitive guide to the battles ahead and the great realignment that will shape the 21st century.