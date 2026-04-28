In the new global era, the peoples of the Earth find themselves under the monstrous tentacles of a techno-economic system which sees only numbers. Spawned by the American mercantile order but now supplanting it, this system uproots, domesticates, and homogenizes national identities, replacing them with an anonymous global society under “scientific” management. Instead of nations and cultures, histories and visions, only consumers and “standards” remain. This mindless, self-serving system gnaws away at consciousness and the will to live. In exchange for cubicles, cars, and TV shows, it kills peoples, deletes history, and smothers destiny.

Faced with this totalitarian spectacle, which dresses itself in the virtues of human rights and socio-economic well-being, Guillaume Faye summons us to pinpoint the system’s workings, decode the pitfalls of modern ideologies, and defend the right of peoples to be themselves and go their own ways.

The Ethnocide System, the first magnum opus of one of the most provocative and inspiring masterminds of the New Right, now translated into English for the first time, is a tour de force of the desperately needed showdown between the peoples of Earth and the globalist machine.

From the Foreword by Romain Petitjean of the Institut Iliade :

Guillaume Faye keeps being rediscovered these days. This solar-faced esprit-fusée managed, with the book you hold in your hands, to digest and distill the essence of the great thinkers of the European tradition (notably those of the German Conservative Revolution) and, with his characteristic vivacity, to render it a combat manual in service of the European awakening. Faye, whom I loved to listen to at GRECE conferences, lived his life with fervor, and while he continued to break new ground and explore numerous, more or less perilous intellectual paths during the years that followed the writing of this book, what remains for us are the radical principles contained within these few pages.

It is for this reason that it is vital to make known what must be considered the foundational work of Guillaume Faye, the pinnacle of his thought and of the formidable intellectual school that is the Nouvelle Droite (French New Right). Many contemporary admirers of Faye, from transhumanist Westernists to liberal neo-reactionaries, simply have not read or understood his magnum opus.

The world described by Faye is that of “the empire of the same,” where planetary uniformization abolishes all singularity-bearing history and therefore political destiny. One should, moreover, speak of the “system of the same,” for Empire is a spiritual form which stands in opposition to the machine described by Guillaume Faye.

This homogenization of customs and cultures, which imposes itself through the conformism of people and the juggernaut of advertising and Hollywood soft power, is the fatal weapon deployed against peoples. This weapon is not a nuclear bomb that reduces us to atoms; it is not a fragmentation bomb that explodes us into smithereens, but a thermobaric bomb, which sucks and suppresses the oxygen around us, reducing our vital energy to naught. This weapon is in the hands of the assassins of peoples, the killers of gods, the deniers of colors, the cutters of tongues… Under the guise of egalitarianism and individual liberation, it severs man from his traditional attachments in favor of a secular religion of human rights and a permanent injunction to hedonistic consumption, forbidding him any possibility of transcendence or sensitivity in his relationship with the world.

It is this deadly logic, now more at work than ever, that is denounced with such talent by Faye, the pagan who sang with verve the full life and polyphony of the world.

The author of The West as Decline places on the bench of the accused that “America [which] is within us” and which turns us into “living dead.” Unfortunately, few people understand that this refers not to the American “nation,” nor even to Americans, but to a “system of values” accompanying an unprecedented anthropological rupture. The years have passed, and perhaps we can now pose a new question to the American readers of this book: do they wish to rediscover “the Europe which is within them”? The critique of Americanism formulated by Faye must not remain sterile, and on both sides of the Atlantic, we can find meaning in it.

In any case, 50 years after the alarm sounded by Faye, it is clear that the peoples who have simply not died, those who remain, and Europeans above all, are vegetating in the molasses of the Western value system. Pale guardians of museums of their past glory, emptied of all vital energy, having lost sense of the earth as well as their place in the Cosmos, Europe is now the sick man of the world.

In this work, Faye does indeed evoke the possibility of the arrival of a Caesar who might overturn the table, but the king who will once again grasp Excalibur, and who will reunite land and people, does not yet seem to have been born.

So, how did we come to this? How does the system operate to kill peoples?

Faye, who refuses to fall into scapegoat logic, perfectly analyzes the workings of what he calls “the system,” otherwise termed “the machinery” or “the octopus.”

Without fixed territory, omnipresent, and founded on supranational techno-economic organization, the universalist mercantile ideology (paradoxically supported by a powerful bureaucracy) and the Americano-Western mass sub-culture impose themselves on the entire world. This liberal society, which adorns itself with the virtues of prosperity, progress, and the liberation of man, is in reality inorganic and dead. The only horizon proposed by the system is that of consumerist alienation and the technical management of our problems, so as not to hinder our pursuit of happiness.

Yet Faye, who is a vitalist, shows his full aristocratic disgust for the daily mediocrity engendered by this society, the exact opposite of the powerful archeofuturist dynamic which he would conceptualize somewhat later and which indeed contributed to his passage to posterity.

Above all, Faye rejects the cold technocratic fatalism (“there is no alternative”) concealed by a moralizing discourse which allows the system to impose its law. Presented as anti-authoritarian and founded on reason, Western liberal society has, in fact, given birth to a totally depoliticized society, supposedly regulated by doux commerce.

This society, where technique permeates everything, turns every institution, every intermediary body, justice, schools, and the army into mere “technical cogs” of macro-administration, steered by a managerial technocratic class which imposes itself through regulation and self-regulation. Even the traditional rhythms of life, our seasonal festivals, our family rites, are absorbed by this technical logic that has become an integral part of us. The advent of this “metahuman” ensemble has unleashed an existential challenge to those who remain rooted peoples, a challenge comparable to the Neolithic Revolution. At the moment, no one — no man and no people — has seriously taken up the gauntlet cast on the ground and decided to ride the tiger.

So, faced with the erasure of the political-territorial principle, faced with the great machine that denies our historical depth, how can the “true life” borne by peoples — each the holder of a universe and of its own mental structures — reclaim its rights? Faced with the mercantile machinery that denies the poetry and beauty of the world, just as much as our real capacity for creation, how do we remake a people capable both of valorizing tradition in the present and of embracing an adventurous vision of the future instead of progressive comfort?

More than 50 years later, we say with Faye that salvation will never reside in an abstract humanity, but in the vitality of peoples, whose cause must come first. And to those who think that liberal logic will ultimately be THE software created by and for European peoples, we say that they are committing a most serious error. The machine destroys everything, Europeans first. Faye did not even witness the explosion of Afro-Asian replacement on European soil, the fall in fertility, the advent of artificial intelligence, and the generalized decline in IQ of which Europeans are victims today.

It is up to each of us to return and sincerely observe the world, to see all the places where the veneer of Western modernity can crack, and to let a bit of truth reveal itself: that of our germen, our archaic ways, our tradition. It is up to each of us to cultivate a sensitive gaze upon the world and to reaffirm the code of honor of our ancestors. May each truly live and, like pirates, short-circuit the cogs of the great machinery.

— Romain Petitjean,

Institut Iliade

March 2026