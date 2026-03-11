What if the issue of our century isn’t managing migration, but reversing it altogether? What if we could replace the Great Replacement with a Great Remigration?

Excerpt from Chapter II — Anteriority: Europeans Have a Right to Historical Continuity

On December 18, 1994, the Chauvet Cave was discovered near Vallon-Pont-d’Arc in the gorges of the Ardèche in southern France. This was no mere speleological discovery, and not just another decorated cave to add to the 170 decorated caves recorded in Europe. No: it is the oldest great work of art discovered in the world. Horses gallop, bison rear up, lions hunt; the 17 animal species depicted on the walls are not placed randomly: their composition is thought out and staged. The drawings in charcoal chalk and ochre are meant to come alive under the light of torches. The artists mastered the art of shading and the sense of perspective. The historian Alexandre Blaireau underscores its importance with emotion:

The man of Chauvet is not a stammerer of images. He is an accomplished artist, a narrator without words, a choreographer of animal forms […]. At a distance of 36,000 years, something still passes through, without translation. An intensity. A presence. A will to speak and perhaps to survive through the line […]. The Chauvet Cave bears witness to a more radical need: that of inscribing, in stone, a vision of the world. Not to copy reality, but to think it. […] In this, Chauvet is not merely a vestige. It is a beginning. One of the rare places in the world where one grasps what it means ‘to begin thinking with one’s eyes.’ A place where the image becomes language, where the wall becomes a page, where space becomes narrative. An origin, not of art, but of aesthetic consciousness.

Our Hunter-Gatherer Ancestors

That was 36,000 years ago. It is the work of our very distant ancestors. Even though greatly diluted by later contributions, the genes of the artists of Chauvet Cave still flow in the veins of Europeans. These were, for the oldest part of the cave, the populations of the Aurignacian, followed by the populations of the Gravettian, descendants of the same European branch of Homo sapiens, the Western Hunter-Gatherers (WHG), the hunter-gatherers of prehistory. It was they who occupied southern Europe from 40,000 to 15,000 years before the present.

These first European populations, whose ancestors lived alongside the last Neanderthals, with whom they sometimes intermixed, also painted the walls of the Altamira Cave in Spain and of Lascaux in France, “the Sistine Chapel of prehistory,” and they conceived the objects discovered in the Hohle Fels Cave in the Swabian Jura, among which notably figures a Venus with accentuated feminine forms, probably the oldest sculpture known to this day, as well as a bone flute, the oldest musical instrument ever discovered. Art was born in Europe.

With the gradual end of the Ice Age and the beneficial climate warming, from 20,000 to 10,000 years before the present, the first Europeans would notably mix with another branch itself descended from the Northern Eurasian group: that of the “Western Hunter-Gatherers” (WHG, in Anglo-Saxon terminology), an ancestral component which is present in the ancestry of most modern Europeans. These various groups of hunter-gatherers, more or less related, would then make their way toward northern Europe until they occupied almost the entire continent.

Anatolian Farmers

With the continuation of climate warming and the beginning of the Holocene (11,700 years ago), the Neolithic Revolution became possible. Between 9,000 and 7,000 years before the present, Anatolian farmers, close to the populations of the Fertile Crescent, would bring agriculture (wheat, barley) and animal husbandry (goats, sheep, cattle) to Europe. They used two entry routes into Europe: the Danube, which led them toward Central Europe, and the Mediterranean, whose coasts they followed before continuing their progression along the Atlantic coast. Their encounter, in varying proportions, with the hunter-gatherers would result in the formation of a population called EEF (Early European Farmers). It was they who would build the great megalithic sites such as Carnac, the cromlech of Los Almendres in Portugal, or the oldest parts of Stonehenge.

The Indo-Europeans

A little more than 5,000 years ago, a new population contribution, that of the speakers of the mother language reconstructed by linguists under the name of Indo-European, would complete the picture: originating from the Pontic steppes — the shores of the Black Sea and the Caspian, in the vast expanses of present-day southern Ukraine and Russia — they descended from lineages of Eastern Hunter-Gatherers (themselves of so-called “Ancient North Eurasian” ancestry) and from the Caucasus (Caucasian Hunter-Gatherers).

Some 5,300 years ago, these populations, to which the so-called Yamna (or Yamnaya) culture is notably connected, whose great burial mounds have been designated by archaeologists under the name of kurgans, left in successive waves from the shores of the Black Sea and headed south, toward Anatolia (Hittites and related peoples), and west, toward Europe. In Europe, they notably gave birth to the Corded Ware Culture and are at the origins of the Greek, Italic, Celtic, Germanic, Baltic, and Slavic linguistic branches. Other groups headed east, toward India and Iran (the Indo-Aryan branch), or across Siberia to the borders of China (the future “Tocharians”).

The progression of these waves was often lightning-fast: as pastoralists who had domesticated the horse and were equipped with wagons and soon chariots, they also contributed, from 2,300 BCE onward, to spreading the Bronze Age civilization across Europe, as seen in tools, jewelry, and weapons. The speakers of Indo-European imposed not only their language, but also their worldview: a perception of nature, a cosmogony, triads of gods, and a tripartite vision of society where the function of sovereignty — magical and political —, the function of defense (war), and the function of production complement each other. This social organization of tripartition has never ceased to irrigate European civilization, including after Christianization, with the distinction in the Middle Ages among oratores, bellatores, and laboratores.

This vision of our distant European past was once long the subject of controversy. It no longer is: interpretations of archaeological and linguistic sources are today clarified and confirmed by the discoveries of paleogenetics.

To summarize, all Europeans carry in their genes three major components: that of the hunter-gatherers, with light eyes; that of the first European farmers, with darker eyes, predominant in the South; and that of the Indo-Europeans from the Pontic steppes, whose genetic heritage has left a particularly strong imprint in Central and Northern Europe. This includes, as for East Asians — but unlike Africans — a hint (1-3%) of Neanderthal genes. Each European reader of this book can, moreover, verify this reality for themselves by taking a genetic test from a few drops of saliva.

Europeans’ Unity of Origin

Behind the diversity of nations, there is an incredible unity of origin among Europeans: 1,400 generations that have succeeded one another since the birth of art in the decorated caves; 500 generations since the expansion of hunter-gatherers over a large part of European territory freed from ice; 180 generations since the beginning of the Bronze Age. Note that the ethnic substrate of Europe has remained unchanged for 5,000 years — until the beginning of non-European immigration in the 1960s. In addition, with the exception of Finnish, Hungarian, and Basque, all languages spoken in Europe are Indo-European and related to one another.

Arriving in the 1st century in southern Europe, then taking more than a millennium to spread to the west, east, and north of Europe, reaching up to the Baltic countries, Catholicism, a universal religion but not a religion of the universal, is also a strong identity and civilizational marker. The notion of Christendom, often synonymous with Europenses, largely catalyzed the Europeans’ energies and forces in their struggles against the Arab-Muslim invasions in Spain and the Turco-Muslim invasions in the Balkans, or against the attacks of Barbary pirates on the northern shores of the Mediterranean. Christendom was Europe’s parapet at Lepanto in 1571, as it was twice beneath the walls of Vienna, in 1529 and in 1683.

Europeans: The First People of Europe

In light of these historical realities, Europeans must be considered as the first people in Europe: they meet the fundamental criterion, that of historical continuity, without rupture or external disturbance until the arrival of the neo-colonizers — meaning non-European mass immigration — starting in the 1960s–1980s. We know where we come from. Let us reaffirm this hidden truth of the great antiquity of the peopling of Europe by Europeans: 40,000 years for the distant origin, 15,000 years for the essential part of the genetic substrate, 5,000 years for the heart of cultural identity, 2,000 years for religious belonging.

This is true for Europeans in general, whose population has received no new contribution for more than 5,000 years. It is also true for each European people in particular, even if their antiquity, both ethnic and historical, is more recent, given the migrations internal to Europe. The fact remains that for France, Germany, and Italy, the ethnic stability of the population dates back, in large proportions, to the end of the Bronze Age (more than 1,000 BCE) or to the beginning of the Iron Age (around 500 BCE). In short, 2,500-3,000 years. Taking into account the “great invasions” — a population contribution of only a few percent over several centuries, but with significant cultural impact — one can consider that the historical people of each of these countries is less ancient than the ethnic people, since the former was not definitively constituted until between 500 and 1000 CE. The situation is different in Denmark, where the ethnic and cultural foundation has been stable for nearly 4,000 years. And in Great Britain, where the ethnic foundation was fixed later, given the Germanic and Nordic invasions of the first millennium. But the essential point is clear, far from the nonsense of pseudo “experts” about “countries of immigration”: an incredible permanence of 5,000 years for Europe as a whole, or 1,000-1,500 years for each of the European nations in its national cycle. The great medieval historian Marc Bloch saw in this stability the good fortune of Western Europe.

This is, at the very least, enough to ground the legitimacy of remaining oneself in accordance with the declarations of the 2007 UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Europeans are indeed the first people in Europe and, as such, must defend their right to remain themselves. To keep control of their lands, their architectural heritage, and their landscapes. To protect their language from creolization and bastardization, their culture and customs from savagery, not to mention the sustainability of their social systems. While regaining the full and complete exercise of their political rights: freedom of expression and sovereignty of the people. This is essential. At a time when international conventions protect “first peoples” —such as the Indians of the Amazon and the Melanesians or Wallisians of the Pacific — it is finally time to recognize for Europeans, the first people of Europe, the right to their ancestral lands, their right to defend their ethnic and civilizational identity, their right to refuse invasion by populations from elsewhere. The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples from 2007 must also apply to Europeans threatened by invasive settler colonization.

