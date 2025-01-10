NEW FROM ARKTOS

Constantin von Hoffmeister — MULTIPOLARITY!

With a foreword by Dr. Alexander Dugin and an introduction by Dr. Steve Turley

The age of unipolar domination is over. MULTIPOLARITY! declares the dawn of a new epoch where ancient and distinct civilizations rise to assert their sovereignty against the waning universalism of the dying liberal West. This book presents a philosophical and geopolitical framework for the multipolar world, where the dynamic interplay of planetary powers, all rooted in their own unique traditions and histories, reshapes the global stage.

Through the ideas of Alexander Dugin, Alain de Benoist, and Guillaume Faye, among others, MULTIPOLARITY! explores the clash between land and sea powers, the new Holy Roman Empire, and the imperative to preserve the eternity of the sacred against the dehumanizing forces of modernity. Central to the multipolar vision are the Heideggerian concept of Dasein and the theory of Archeofuturism, which advocates harmonizing the wisdom of the past with the technological potential of tomorrow. Trump’s isolationism and the disintegration of American hegemony are identified as harbingers of this renewed world order.

MULTIPOLARITY! is a manifesto for those who reject the flattening tide of sameness and embrace a future forged by heterogeneous authenticity, ethnic identity, and the enduring vitality of cultures.