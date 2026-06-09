In this landmark volume, Alexander Dugin presents a far-ranging panorama of the life, works, and contested legacy of the Italian Traditionalist Julius Evola.

The fruit of nearly half a century of engagement with Evola’s works, Dugin’s essays weave together philosophical, esoteric, and biographical perspectives to illuminate key dimensions of the Evolian project.

From Evola’s early Dadaist experiments and philosophical writings to his explorations of Tantra, alchemy, and the Holy Grail; from his engagements with the Conservative Revolution and Fascism to his reflections on the “differentiated man” and “riding the tiger” — Dugin re-reads Evola as a phenomenologist of initiation and as a revolutionary forerunner of Traditionalist politics.

Situating Evola’s relevance within Russian Traditionalism, the Fourth Political Theory, and the crisis of Postmodernity, Dugin argues that Evola is by no means a figure of the past, but a vital force in the present.

Julius Evola: Political Traditionalism is essential reading as an introduction to Evola’s oeuvre, a unique showcase of Dugin’s thought, and a summons to reawaken Traditionalist thinking and action today.