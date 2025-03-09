NEW FROM ARKTOS

Jason Reza Jorjani — METAPOLEMOS

This companion volume to Jorjani’s Philosophy of the Future presents an overview of his philosophical project in terms of the fundamental domains of thought: Ontology, Epistemology, Ethics, Aesthetics, and Politics. What is demonstrated here is the range of thinking proper to any true philosopher. There is also some new information regarding the psychedelic cult of the sorceress Medea and her relation to both Prometheus and Mithra. This executive summary of Jorjani’s thinking serves to preface what is presented in the shocking second half of the book.

Here we see a very wide selection from the Black Notebook kept by Jorjani from 2003 to 2005, from the age of 22 to 24. A few excerpts from this generative matrix of Jorjani’s philosophical thought were provocatively quoted in Philosophy of the Future. Now, most of the notebook is revealed. From meditations and critical commentaries on texts such as the Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation and the writings of the early Wittgenstein to the embryonic development of his own philosophical vision, this is an intimate look into the soul of the author.