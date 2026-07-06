Arktos Journal

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Amory Stern's avatar
Amory Stern
11h

I bought this book, and I recommend it. It goes well with Oswald Spengler's posthumous book "Early Days of World History," a prequel to "The Decline of the West" which is mostly about the Indo-European conquest-migrations.

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