Five thousand years ago, communities of herders, warriors, and poets hailing from the Pontic Steppes set in motion one of the most consequential expansions in human history.

These people, known as the Indo-Europeans, spread the languages, myths, and institutions that would define many of the ethnocultural groups of ancient and modern Europe and parts of Asia.

Despite their distinct histories, European peoples continue to bear the imprints of this shared inheritance.

Drawing upon the latest discoveries in linguistics, archaeology, anthropology, and genetics, Henri Levavasseur introduces readers to the reconstruction of the Indo-Europeans’ origins, language, culture, and worldview.

At a time of cultural amnesia and the erasure of identities, Indo-European Echoes invites readers to reconnect with the shared “long memory” that anchors the identity of European peoples in their awareness of a common origin and ancient traditions.