“Nature as foundation, excellence as goal, beauty as horizon.”

Samurai of the West is the monumental last testament of Dominique Venner, whose adventurous life and many-faceted works championed the cause of a European renaissance with a style and breadth like no other.

Presented in the unique form of a meditative handbook and breviary, Samurai of the West brings together deep readings of ancient and medieval literature, excursions into forgotten history, and practical advice for upholding one’s bearings in the throes of the modern West.

Against the tides of mass immigration, consumerist pseudo-culture, and geopolitical captivity that have debased Europe over the past century, Venner summons today’s Europeans to reignite their spirit by returning to our civilization’s foundational sources and rediscovering the enduring wisdom and ethos of our ancestors.

From the epics of Homer to today’s pressing issues, Venner shows how the existential heights and depths of European thought, art, and action can become a part of our everyday life anew.

Samurai of the West is now available in audiobook on Amazon Audible .