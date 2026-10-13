American Civilization brings together Julius Evola’s writings from 1930 to 1968 on the United States of America.

Reflecting on the rise of the US as the defining power of modernity, Evola goes beyond critiquing American politics to examine the spiritual and cultural dynamics of the egalitarian, consumerist, and democratic order that America has imposed upon itself and the world.

Delving into popular culture, American capitalism, the Cold War dilemma between the US and the USSR, and the problem of race in American identity, Evola foresaw the trends and crises which have haunted America and the world with only greater force over recent decades.

Selected by the Julius Evola Foundation and equipped with a fiery foreword for Americans by Kevin DeAnna, these articles are essential reading not only for understanding the legendary Italian Traditionalist’s views of the post-war 20th century, but also for pondering the fate and possibilities facing Americans and Europeans today.

American Civilization is now available in audiobook on Amazon Audible .

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