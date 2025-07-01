NEW FROM ARKTOS

Henri Levavasseur

Confronted with the mass influx of foreign populations within just a few decades, most of the peoples of Europe are today being ordered by their own leaders to renounce their ethnic and cultural identity in favour of a new cosmopolitan model of society, founded on adherence to abstract and universal ‘values’.

The loss of all balance between ethnic community and civic community threatens the very survival of our nations. In this work, Henri Levavasseur calls upon the peoples of Europe to collectively regain awareness of ‘who we are’ in order to rebuild the City upon the foundation of identity.