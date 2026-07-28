In the summer of 1979, a media campaign was unleashed in France, and soon spread internationally, with the aim of discrediting and ostracizing a young movement that the press dubbed the Nouvelle Droite, or “New Right.”

Rather than submit to misinterpretations, caricatures, and outright lies, Alain de Benoist and the thinkers around GRECE (Research and Study Group for European Civilization) accepted the challenge and leapt into the battle of ideas. In newspapers and journals, on television and radio, at conferences and round tables, the “New Right” demonstrated its vibrancy and prowess as a metapolitical force that saw its mission as laying the intellectual groundwork for a new European Renaissance.

Taking up the gauntlet as GRECE’s leading philosopher, Alain de Benoist selected twenty-five essays that he considered the most exemplary of the New Right’s principles and perspectives on questions that are at once timeless, contemporary, and beyond the modern divisions of left and right. The result was Ideas in the Right Place, a work that has endured as a source of penetrating reflections on the fundamental questions of culture, history, and politics.