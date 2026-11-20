Europe finds itself squeezed between rival geopolitical powers, pulled in opposing directions by competing visions of the West and its adversaries. Beneath these divergences lies a more fundamental dilemma: can Europe define its own identity and destiny, or will it continue to see itself through the eyes of others?

In Europe vs the West: The End of an Ambiguity, Adriano Scianca challenges the dichotomy between Westernism and anti-Westernism. He argues that neither embracing the West nor rejecting it offers a genuine path forward, as both positions subordinate Europe’s identity to an external framework.

Through a critical examination of the origins and assumptions of Western identity, Scianca makes the case for an autonomous and revolutionary Europeanism that can overcome the limitations of pro-American, pro-Russian or Third Worldist allegiances.