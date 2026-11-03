We stand at a turning point as momentous as the emergence of Homo sapiens or the rise of civilisation after the Neolithic Revolution. Yet this turning point confronts us with a dangerous paradox: the global triumph of modern Western civilisation, with all its inventions, may ultimately bring about the undoing of the European spirit and its very stock.

In Europe and the Regeneration of History, Daniel S. Forrest explores the alternative vision of suprahumanism anticipated by the music of Richard Wagner, the philosophy of Friedrich Nietzsche, and the historical thought of Giorgio Locchi. Mapping out pathways through European myth, modernity, and technoscience, this wide-ranging treatise cuts to the heart of the dilemma between dissolution and regeneration.

Europe, in the end, is not merely a territory but a destiny: the land not of our fathers, but of our sons. In this age of interregnum, the choice is stark: the end of history, or a revolution of consciousness.

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