Europe is not a market or a museum — it is a singular space whose vast potential is rooted in its landscape and in the historical experiences of the peoples bound to its soils and waters.

In Europe — A World Power, Olivier Eichenlaub deciphers the continent’s geography as a blueprint for historic greatness as well as civilizational resurgence crossing North and South, East and West. Drawing on the forgotten and repressed works of Continental geopolitics, the strategic logic of the European space is excavated and refreshed to face the challenges of the twenty-first century.

Part survey, part manifesto, Europe — A World Power makes the case for reinitiating a distinctly European geopolitics.