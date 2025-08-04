NEW EDITION!

Guillaume Faye — Convergence of Catastrophes

The modern world races towards ruin, blinded by illusions of progress and paralysed by cowardice. In this incendiary manifesto, Guillaume Faye unites the fault lines of collapse — ecological devastation, ethnic fragmentation, economic decay, spiritual void, global fanaticism, and Islamic resurgence — into one overarching storm. From demographic implosion to mass immigration, from the exhaustion of fossil fuels to the proliferation of nuclear arms, from the disintegration of family and education to the rise of tribal violence in postmodern cities, each crisis interlocks with the others. The myth of perpetual growth cracks under the weight of reality; the liberal faith in technocracy, solidarity, and multicultural harmony withers.

Convergence of Catastrophes is both diagnosis and prophecy: a brutal reckoning with the end of the world as we know it and a call to formation for those who would endure beyond the rubble. As the Kali Yuga enters its final spiral, history turns apocalyptic, not in death but in transfiguration. Forget utopia. Prepare for the new Middle Ages. A civilisation dies; another struggles to be born.