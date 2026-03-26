Arktos is proud to announce the release of American History Z: Gen Z’s Journey to the Far Right by Joey Oliver, also known as The Right Wing Coalition with over 40 000 subscribers on Youtube, and with a foreword by Jared Taylor of American Renaissance.

I had always assumed that everything was going to work itself out. Liberalism was supposed to win. But as I continued to get routinely let down, I was eventually forced to reassess all the suspiciously pleasant presumptions instilled in me. I soon realized that I was not alone in that process. Though all our individual stories may differ in their details, they have the same destination. This book documents the decade-long saga of how the young men of Gen Z broke every single one of the spells so meticulously cast by the liberal world order. American History Z is not some guy’s memoir. It is a matter of record. It is the founding mythology of the Generation Z American Right. Its purpose is not to persuade. It doesn’t seek to win people over. It merely offers an explanation—one that nobody else seems willing to give. Whether you agree with our conclusions or not, if you walk away from this book claiming you still don’t understand what’s going on with the young men of Gen Z, you are being dishonest. - Joey Oliver

For years, one assumption dominated political commentary: Generation Z would be the most liberal generation in history. Raised online, shaped by social media, immersed in a culture of constant messaging, they were expected to deepen and secure the ideological trajectory of the previous era.

That did not happen.

Instead, something far more volatile emerged.

American History Z follows that break from the inside. It documents how a generation that largely began in indifference found itself pulled into political life, often reluctantly, as events forced a reassessment of what it had been told and what it could observe for itself.

The strength of the book lies in its proximity to the subject. Oliver is not reconstructing events after the fact or imposing a framework from above. He is describing a lived transition, one that took shape across online spaces, cultural flashpoints, and shifting loyalties. The tone reflects that immediacy. The perspective remains grounded in experience rather than abstraction.

What emerges is a portrait of a generation that did not begin with a fixed worldview but arrived at one over time, shaped by friction with the surrounding environment and a growing sense that the official narrative no longer held.

The volume features a foreword by Jared Taylor, placing the work within a broader historical context and emphasizing the significance of this generational development.

Also available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble