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Andre-Hans von BREMEN's avatar
Andre-Hans von BREMEN
3h

Have a look on www.Nordlandia.nl

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Pablo Naboso's avatar
Pablo Naboso
12m

Both can be true. When we speak of Judeo-Christian civilization, we speak of the collective memory of a people (or a continent?), and the values that are common to them. I could point to several practical aspects making Europe Judeo-Christian, and that's unrelated to whether people believe in God or not.

One is the collective memory. Even in relatively recent centuries, people across Europe, in England, France, Germany, Poland, knew who King David was, could trace Moses leading his people out of Egypt, and knew the story of the Nativity of Jesus in considerable detail, while if asked what happened among their own ancestors two thousand years earlier, they largely did not know. Some of those long-forgotten local traditions were later recovered and brought to light by late-nineteenth century scholars and Romantic writers.

Secondly, almost all in Europe have historically agreed on core values of our civilization, things like truth, honesty, loyalty, and so on. These were rooted in the Greek tradition (notably Aristotle), later reworked by Saint Augustine and Thomas Aquinas within the Christian tradition, so admittedly, as the author acknowledges, the more accurate label would be Greco-Judeo-Christian, or perhaps, as the author himself suggests, Helleno-Christian.

Thirdly, the strong respect for truth, humanity, and later the scientific method, as brought by the Age of Enlightenment, was built partly on the foundation of, and partly in reaction against, the Judeo-Christian tradition.

When I travel outside Europe, I come to understand strongly that those values are not universally shared across cultures and civilizations. So while the old Indo-European roots are certainly there and worth rediscovering, and the author makes a compelling case for taking them seriously, we cannot deny the fundamental impact of Judeo-Greek-Christian thought on what Europe has become.

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