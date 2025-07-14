Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
N.M. Iversen's avatar
N.M. Iversen
1h

It is a tragedy that any sort of defense of nationalism on ethnic grounds is immediately labelled as Nazism or racism. It is stultifying intellectual discourse.

As C.S. Lewis said, quoting the Greeks, “No man loves his city because it is great, but because it is his.” The love of nation is an extension of love of family. It is part of who we are and part of what gives meaning to our lives.

I have ordered the book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Arktos Journal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture