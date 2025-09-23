Alexander Dugin argues that the murder of Charlie Kirk and the Greater Israel project have fatefully split the Western political edifice, just recently held together by liberal globalism, into three opposing poles, leaving the “collective West” teetering on the brink of revolution.

A number of fundamentally important events have taken place in world politics recently. On the one hand, there was the murder of Charlie Kirk, a Christian conservative and one of the key figures of the MAGA movement. His funeral ceremony brought together hundreds of thousands, including the entire American government, hosted the historic reconciliation of Trump and Elon Musk, and symbolised the conservative half of American society’s determination to radically change the entire system in the face of the threat of mass-scale liberal terror.

On the other hand, there is the circumstance that Britain, Canada and Australia (i.e., the Commonwealth), as well as Portugal (a traditional ally of the British Empire) have recognised Palestine. Prime Minister Netanyahu, pursuing the policy of building a Greater Israel and waging real genocide against the Palestinian population of Gaza, has cursed these countries and their leaders, and promised terrible retribution.

At the same time, Trump and the US are entirely on Netanyahu’s side, while the European countries of NATO appear to be opposed.

What is going on?

Clearly, the collective West is split. Over many lines and positions. In particular in regards to Greater Israel.

The picture is as follows: the left-wing globalists, all of Soros’s networks, and the US Democratic Party are for Palestine and against Netanyahu. They are the ones directing the Sumud Flotilla with Greta Thunberg to Gaza. On their side are the Muslims of Europe and the US, Salafists and leftists with their Cultural Marxism, transgenders, furries, BLM, LGBT, and illegal immigrants (all of which are banned in Russia). This is the front of Trump’s opponents.

The other pole is AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, an influential Israeli lobby), the Neocons, right-wing Zionists, part of MAGA (the minority, while figures like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Steve Bannon, Alex Jones, Matt Gaetz, and recently even Charlie Kirk have been against Netanyahu), and, most importantly, Trump himself. On the whole, all of them are also critical of Islam over its cultural expansion and of China over its incredible economic and technological growth.

The top leadership of the right-wing populist movements in the EU, who are leading in popular political support almost everywhere, are also against Netanyahu and for Trump.

But… the majority of MAGA in the US, while not pro-Palestinian, are against the Israeli lobby in the US. The same goes for most right-wing populists in Europe.

This is the third pole: against Soros and against Netanyahu. This is the position held by the people of the West overall. But the elites are split along different lines of principle.

The contradiction here is glaring: at the very top of political life, even taking into account the right-wing populist opposition, there is an ongoing clash between Soros’s networks and the pro-Israel lobby. Among the people, however, there is the firm belief that both are unacceptable. A clear discrepancy thus arises.

This third position in the US — against Soros as well as against Netanyahu — has found expression on the largest scale. It is being voiced by figures like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Steve Bannon, and Alex Jones, practically the foremost ideologists of MAGA. Elon Musk is firmly against Soros and is clearly critical of Netanyahu, but he tries not to advertise the latter point too much.

In Europe, meanwhile, the advocates of this third position are not even allowed to open their mouths. Liberal censorship in Europe operates with extraordinary standards. But MAGA in the US, feeling its power, is beginning to act more freely. Not long before his death, Charlie Kirk himself expressed natural surprise: why is his freedom to criticise Netanyahu even less in the US than in Israel itself? Netanyahu’s extreme opponents from the MAGA camp have hypothesised that Israeli intelligence may have been involved in Kirk’s murder. However, this theory has not gained widespread support and has even been rejected by the extreme American politician Nick Fuentes, who is known for his genuinely radical and excessive statements. At the same time, despite his extremism, Fuentes’ audience is growing rapidly, and despite his young age, he has quickly transformed from a marginal into an influential political figure.

After the epochal event at the Arizona stadium that was Kirk’s farewell ceremony, all of these tends will only intensify. No one has any doubt that the liberal globalists, a kind of collective Soros, are to blame for Kirk’s murder. The broad masses are demanding Soros’s arrest and calling for his foundation to be charged under the special RICO procedure, which allows law enforcement agencies to act in an emergency mode — to arrest, interrogate, seize documents, monitor financial transactions, etc. Trump has essentially deemed Soros Sr. and his son tantamount to “public enemies.”

It is interesting that this split among Western countries and political forces is also traceable when it comes to Russia. Soros’s networks and the globalists are fiercely and aggressively against Russia and are for total support for Zelensky. This is the position of the liberal globalist elites in the EU — Starmer, Macron, Merz, essentially the very same forces that have recognised Palestine.

In the US, the Democratic Party continues to insist on more and more new arms supplies to Kiev, imposing new sanctions on Russia, and direct escalation. Trump himself says that the war in Ukraine is “Biden’s war,” not his — the globalists’ war, not MAGA’s. Therefore, he wants to end it as quickly as possible, but he simply doesn’t know how.

Those who support Netanyahu pay much less attention to Russia. Compared to Greater Israel and even China, Russia is problem number three. There are, however, certain figures in the openly pro-Israel lobby in the US (the terrorist Lindsey Graham, fellow terrorist Richard Blumenthal from the Democratic Party, Mark Levin from Fox, and so on) who insist on war with Russia and are pushing Trump in this direction.

Trump is balancing and vacillating between MAGA and the Neocons, who represent the very same “deep state” whose core is made up of the same left-wing globalists. It is telling that in one of his recent speeches Netanyahu himself has attacked the “deep state,” once again reiterating that right-wing Zionism (regardless of how we approach it) is one thing, while left-wing globalism is another. For Soros, Netanyahu is just as much an ideological enemy as are Trump, Putin, Orban, Xi Jinping, and Modi.

The situation is complex and needs to be investigated thoroughly.

Before Trump, everything was simpler. The collective West was left-liberal and globalist — Soros’s ideology, politics, and strategy were generally shared by everyone. It was a unanimous dictatorship of the international “deep state.”

But now everything is more complicated and more difficult.

Of course, the left-globalist pole and international “deep state” have retained their positions. This “deep state” still controls almost all of Europe and holds significant positions in the US. This includes not only the Democratic Party but also the vast number of officials, including judges, sheriffs, governors, high-ranking military personnel, bureaucrats, cultural figures, journalists, bloggers, and oligarchs.

The Federal Reserve, Larry Fink’s BlackRock (Fink recently became head of the Davos Forum, replacing another globalist, Klaus Schwab), the majority of the Silicon Valley tycoons, and Wall Street financiers are all under their control. Their positions in the CIA and FBI are extremely strong.

But the MAGA pole is also gaining strength, reconsolidating and once again rallying forth after the murder of Charlie Kirk. In this respect, the reconciliation between Elon Musk and Donald Trump is symbolic. Elon Musk not only did a great deal to help Trump win, but he also carried out rapid reforms immediately after Trump took office, abolishing a number of left-wing globalist structures like USAID, the Department of Education, etc.

What is important is that the collective West has split not into two, but into at least three parts:

The left-wing globalists (Soros, the EU, the Democratic Party); The influential Zionist lobby (which partly controls right-wing populism); The movements of the “deep people” like MAGA, critical of both the globalists and the Zionists.

The “deep people” are closest to us ideologically and geopolitically. They have emerged from the shadows and are gradually becoming an independent force.

These are all new factors that we are not accustomed to. Traditionally, left-wing forces were closer to the USSR, but in the modern West today they simply do not exist or have degenerated into a Trotskyist parody, obsessed with gender and illegal migrants, and become a tool in the hands of the left-wing globalists (such as Soros). In this capacity, they are not only useless to us, but downright hostile.

Russia’s objective allies in the West are the supporters of the popular conservative revolution, Christian and traditionalist. We need to recognise this and move forward.

READ MORE by Prof. Alexander Dugin, brought to you by Arktos: