Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
N.M. Iversen's avatar
N.M. Iversen
13h

Almost all modern conservatives are liberals: they genuinely believe that deep down everyone is equal. But man is a union of body and soul, only the soul is made in the “image and likeness of God”. There is no other equality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Arktos Journal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture