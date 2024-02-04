Julius Evola recounts his memorable meeting with Corneliu Codreanu.

Among the various leaders of the movements for national reconstruction that emerged during the interwar period, which I had the opportunity to meet, I remember Corneliu Codreanu, the leader of the Romanian Iron Guard, as one of the purest, most righteous, and noblest figures. It was in the spring of 1936 that I met him in Bucharest during a study trip I had undertaken to various European countries at the time.