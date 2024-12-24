This Christmas, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our readers and supporters who stand with us in the preservation and dissemination of timeless truths. In a world increasingly consumed by the tentacles of modern decadence, we celebrate the eternal light of tradition, faith, and heritage that Christmas embodies.

May this season inspire a renewal of the spirit, a return to the sacred, and a reaffirmation of the values that define us — order, family, and the enduring bonds of ethnic fellowship that anchor us to our roots and each other. Together, let us continue to resist the tide of spiritual nihilism and strive for the higher path.

Wishing you a blessed Christmas filled with peace, reflection, and the strength to carry forward the ideals we hold dear.

— The Arktos Team