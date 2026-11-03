Since 2020 the post-Covid world has probably struck you as combination of 1984, The Fall of the Roman Empire, and Star Wars — because of the technology, robots, and alien races. This weekend, the latter were manifest in the most poignant way, as a meme-theme took over social media platforms such as X — becoming a top trend and causing even Elon Musk to chime in — depicting an alternate timeline in which Anakin Skywalker (later Darth Vader) becomes a patriarchal ruler who enforces strength and order in the galaxy over weakness and corruption.
One X user saw the AI-generated images and videos and reported getting a “boner.” But what his primal generative energy was aroused by was not fascist aesthetics nor mere social order, for the memes quickly evolved to take on supra-historical variants invoking the Roman and Holy Roman empires.
That’s not political, but Traditional.
As the most canny know, there is no political solution to the crisis of the European people at this stage. It will take not a Trump or Le Pen, nor even a Hitler, but a Charlemagne capable of re-establishing identity across borders — or everything Julius Evola devoted his life and work to expounding.
One X user’s post posed the question at stake, or the matter behind the memes:
“What happens when millions of young white Americans totally reject the United States outright? What happens when the White Race unites under a single Imperial banner?”
The mythic figure under which something like that would be possible has now been birthed into the archetypal dimension of the Astral Light, or what modern psychology calls the Collective Unconscious. This timeline is now active, and young men will begin LARPing as Anakin Skywalker until one is finally born who draws the sword (the virile principle, legitimate rulership) from the stone (the divine source, the Primordial Tradition of sacred regality).
As Evola so assiduously teaches us, the empire is the natural extension of regality, functioning as the center and axis around which the world spins. This is superbly illustrated by Anakin’s command over the Force and his tie to the supernatural dimension of the overworld, where individual destinies are written, as well as those of kingdoms, races, and even entire galaxies.
Evola’s Revolt Against the Modern World explains the supernatural presence of true leaders, who are lit by a fire from above, filling their people with a combination of fear and reverence. After opening his opus with the concepts of Being (the Force, in our Star Wars analogy) and Becoming (the galaxy’s political situation), and how sacred kings “act from being,” Evola moves on to the second-most important principle, Regality.
The following doctrines are taken from this chapter:
Every traditional civilization is characterized by the presence of beings who, by virtue of their innate or acquired superiority over the human condition, embody within the temporal order of the living and efficacious presence of a power that comes from above.
This [transcendent and nonhuman quality] was not artificial, but a powerful reality to be feared. The more people acknowledged the ontological rank of what was prior and superior to the visible and temporal dimension, the more such beings were invested with a natural and absolute sovereign power.
The roots of authority always had a metaphysical character…. kingship was the supreme form of government, and was believed to be in the natural order of things… It imposed itself mainly and irresistibly through the spirit…. in which the king is believed to be “of the same stock as the gods”…. identified with a nonhuman operating force…. The regal “force” thus appears as a manifestation of the dazzling, heavenly force.
Third-Caste commentators on X were quick to compare dark-energy Anakin to solar-powered Arthur. But King Arthur, and his powerful telling in the 1981 film Excalibur, belongs to the great springtime following the winter of the Dark Ages, and we are living through the Age of Heroes, that short fifth period between the four seasons of Hard Times Make Strong Men/Strong Men Make Good Times/Good Times Make Weak Men/Weak Men Make Hard Times.
Drawing on Hesiod, Evola explains how during the collapse of the Bronze Age (capitalism and liberal democracy, in our era), there is a heroic struggle against this process and an attempt to re-establish the values of the Golden Age. It is often futile, simply hastening the end of the corruption but still ushering in the Kali-Yuga, the bloody ashen soil from which the flowers of springtime will one day bloom.
But for the individual soul-consciousness, this struggle means everything, and forges paths in the afterlife through acquired nobility and conditioned immortality. This is what I have been living since I saw Star Wars in 1977 at the age of seven, took up fencing (i.e. the light saber) at 18, became a connoisseur of my race’s cultural achievements by 25, and now write novels of Heroic Spirituality, or the quest to acquire the power of the dragon Force when no one believes in it anymore and the order of spiritual knighthood and sacred regality are all but dead.
In my esoteric novel Gothic Olympus — a mythopoetic allegory for the decline of the West — I posited an intense Sensitive Young Man, a “rock star” who sings of cultural decline while dreaming of ancient epochs and heroic gallantry. When the world collapses into evil, he discovers he was destined for just such a calling, which he reluctantly accepts, eventually coming to master heightened powers and strike a vicious blow against the evil empire of his own time.
As Evola teaches us, in the Kali-Yuga the old rules no longer apply. The Anakin meme trend reveals in crystal clarity the absolute plasticity of imagination — which gives us the word magic — and after seeing the Skywalker family united, with Luke and Leia as siblings alongside each other, Anakin’s iron resolve and his queen’s unwavering support, I can never look at the world of Star Wars the same again.
But that’s because I can’t look at my own world the same again, for it has been turned upside-down and inside-out. When the sun sets on the right-hand Imperial Cult the moon rises on the left-hand Mystery Cult, and the midnight heroes of decadent eras plumb the murky depths and scale the moonlit mountains to know that the dark side also serves the force that is The One And All.
DISCOVER MORE:
Christian Chensvold’s Gothic Olympus awaits you!
When a mysterious inheritance leads Julien Stanwyck from the murky clubs of New York to the absinthe-soaked cabarets of fin-de-siècle Europe and the ruins of a family château, a drama of infernal torments and divine fury rattles the cage of the modern world.
Gothic Olympus launches the reader into the phantasmagoric odyssey of one man’s mission to reawaken the old gods and defy the onslaught of demonic collectivism and matriarchal tyranny. It follows Julien Stanwyck’s alchemical transformation from a pale, scrawny, angry young man into an Olympian sovereign who conquers death with the sword of Achilles, wins a goddess for a bride through initiation into the Mysteries of Sex, and travels through earthly and celestial realms to fulfill his destiny.
A mythopoetic allegory for the twilight of Western Civilization between the Belle Époque and the present dystopia, Gothic Olympus detonates the postmodern abyss through a pulse-pounding concoction of dark humor, occult wisdom, and virile spirituality, weaving Julius Evola’s revolt against the modern world with elements of steampunk, dark fantasy, and Decadence. Through the magic mirror of Stanwyck’s trials and adventures, Gothic Olympus is a riveting tale of heroism, a summons to metaphysical awakening, and a daring vision of the greatest force the world has ever known: European man’s imagination.
The philosophy of The Sith Code is necessary to understand the Empire current of the dark side to a degree. Let me explain.
'Peace is a lie, there is only passion.
Through passion, I gain strength.
Through strength, I gain power.
Through power, I gain victory.
Through victory, my chains are broken.
The Force shall free me.' -The Sith Code
Passion is the drive or energy behind struggle for life. Why do we struggle so? To 'know thy self' and gain inner strength and direction.
Strength the compelling character, convictions or shared or individual purpose that propels us and compels others to support us or stand by our side.
Power is our discipline, to be used to realize our will, have power over self, this translates into world mastery as others take notice of our commanding presence, we become naturally compelling. It is inner nature and our choices and actions that are most compelling and thus influential. Power is getting our way often, a goal or purpose that is unimpeded.
Victory is breaking chains, internal or external, the pathological lies, such illusions or delusions that bind us. Total victory is justice, strength, order, security and prosperity. We are then freed.
We as masters of our destiny and captain of our fate, wish to impose Order on the world so that we can take our rightful role and secure the protection and guidance of the polity, those who share our vision and others who willing to adhere to and/or support our will or agenda. A permanently Ordered nation is one that is built up by survival, duty and discipline.