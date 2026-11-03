Since 2020 the post-Covid world has probably struck you as combination of 1984, The Fall of the Roman Empire, and Star Wars — because of the technology, robots, and alien races. This weekend, the latter were manifest in the most poignant way, as a meme-theme took over social media platforms such as X — becoming a top trend and causing even Elon Musk to chime in — depicting an alternate timeline in which Anakin Skywalker (later Darth Vader) becomes a patriarchal ruler who enforces strength and order in the galaxy over weakness and corruption.

One X user saw the AI-generated images and videos and reported getting a “boner.” But what his primal generative energy was aroused by was not fascist aesthetics nor mere social order, for the memes quickly evolved to take on supra-historical variants invoking the Roman and Holy Roman empires.

That’s not political, but Traditional.

As the most canny know, there is no political solution to the crisis of the European people at this stage. It will take not a Trump or Le Pen, nor even a Hitler, but a Charlemagne capable of re-establishing identity across borders — or everything Julius Evola devoted his life and work to expounding.

One X user’s post posed the question at stake, or the matter behind the memes:

“What happens when millions of young white Americans totally reject the United States outright? What happens when the White Race unites under a single Imperial banner?”

The mythic figure under which something like that would be possible has now been birthed into the archetypal dimension of the Astral Light, or what modern psychology calls the Collective Unconscious. This timeline is now active, and young men will begin LARPing as Anakin Skywalker until one is finally born who draws the sword (the virile principle, legitimate rulership) from the stone (the divine source, the Primordial Tradition of sacred regality).

As Evola so assiduously teaches us, the empire is the natural extension of regality, functioning as the center and axis around which the world spins. This is superbly illustrated by Anakin’s command over the Force and his tie to the supernatural dimension of the overworld, where individual destinies are written, as well as those of kingdoms, races, and even entire galaxies.

Evola’s Revolt Against the Modern World explains the supernatural presence of true leaders, who are lit by a fire from above, filling their people with a combination of fear and reverence. After opening his opus with the concepts of Being (the Force, in our Star Wars analogy) and Becoming (the galaxy’s political situation), and how sacred kings “act from being,” Evola moves on to the second-most important principle, Regality.

The following doctrines are taken from this chapter:

Every traditional civilization is characterized by the presence of beings who, by virtue of their innate or acquired superiority over the human condition, embody within the temporal order of the living and efficacious presence of a power that comes from above. This [transcendent and nonhuman quality] was not artificial, but a powerful reality to be feared. The more people acknowledged the ontological rank of what was prior and superior to the visible and temporal dimension, the more such beings were invested with a natural and absolute sovereign power. The roots of authority always had a metaphysical character…. kingship was the supreme form of government, and was believed to be in the natural order of things… It imposed itself mainly and irresistibly through the spirit…. in which the king is believed to be “of the same stock as the gods”…. identified with a nonhuman operating force…. The regal “force” thus appears as a manifestation of the dazzling, heavenly force.

Third-Caste commentators on X were quick to compare dark-energy Anakin to solar-powered Arthur. But King Arthur, and his powerful telling in the 1981 film Excalibur, belongs to the great springtime following the winter of the Dark Ages, and we are living through the Age of Heroes, that short fifth period between the four seasons of Hard Times Make Strong Men/Strong Men Make Good Times/Good Times Make Weak Men/Weak Men Make Hard Times.

Drawing on Hesiod, Evola explains how during the collapse of the Bronze Age (capitalism and liberal democracy, in our era), there is a heroic struggle against this process and an attempt to re-establish the values of the Golden Age. It is often futile, simply hastening the end of the corruption but still ushering in the Kali-Yuga, the bloody ashen soil from which the flowers of springtime will one day bloom.

But for the individual soul-consciousness, this struggle means everything, and forges paths in the afterlife through acquired nobility and conditioned immortality. This is what I have been living since I saw Star Wars in 1977 at the age of seven, took up fencing (i.e. the light saber) at 18, became a connoisseur of my race’s cultural achievements by 25, and now write novels of Heroic Spirituality, or the quest to acquire the power of the dragon Force when no one believes in it anymore and the order of spiritual knighthood and sacred regality are all but dead.

In my esoteric novel Gothic Olympus — a mythopoetic allegory for the decline of the West — I posited an intense Sensitive Young Man, a “rock star” who sings of cultural decline while dreaming of ancient epochs and heroic gallantry. When the world collapses into evil, he discovers he was destined for just such a calling, which he reluctantly accepts, eventually coming to master heightened powers and strike a vicious blow against the evil empire of his own time.

As Evola teaches us, in the Kali-Yuga the old rules no longer apply. The Anakin meme trend reveals in crystal clarity the absolute plasticity of imagination — which gives us the word magic — and after seeing the Skywalker family united, with Luke and Leia as siblings alongside each other, Anakin’s iron resolve and his queen’s unwavering support, I can never look at the world of Star Wars the same again.

But that’s because I can’t look at my own world the same again, for it has been turned upside-down and inside-out. When the sun sets on the right-hand Imperial Cult the moon rises on the left-hand Mystery Cult, and the midnight heroes of decadent eras plumb the murky depths and scale the moonlit mountains to know that the dark side also serves the force that is The One And All.