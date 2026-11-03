Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darth Magellan's avatar
Darth Magellan
3d

The philosophy of The Sith Code is necessary to understand the Empire current of the dark side to a degree. Let me explain.

'Peace is a lie, there is only passion.

Through passion, I gain strength.

Through strength, I gain power.

Through power, I gain victory.

Through victory, my chains are broken.

The Force shall free me.' -The Sith Code

Passion is the drive or energy behind struggle for life. Why do we struggle so? To 'know thy self' and gain inner strength and direction.

Strength the compelling character, convictions or shared or individual purpose that propels us and compels others to support us or stand by our side.

Power is our discipline, to be used to realize our will, have power over self, this translates into world mastery as others take notice of our commanding presence, we become naturally compelling. It is inner nature and our choices and actions that are most compelling and thus influential. Power is getting our way often, a goal or purpose that is unimpeded.

Victory is breaking chains, internal or external, the pathological lies, such illusions or delusions that bind us. Total victory is justice, strength, order, security and prosperity. We are then freed.

We as masters of our destiny and captain of our fate, wish to impose Order on the world so that we can take our rightful role and secure the protection and guidance of the polity, those who share our vision and others who willing to adhere to and/or support our will or agenda. A permanently Ordered nation is one that is built up by survival, duty and discipline.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arktos Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture