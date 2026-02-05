The below transcript is from Prof. Alexander Dugin’s latest talk on the Radio Sputnik Escalation Show:

Radio Sputnik, Escalation Show Host: So, the US Department of Justice has finally published the Epstein lists: 3 million files that journalists are now actively sorting through. Some things look terrible, others comical, especially when individual names appearing in these materials are taken out of context. They found Zhirinovsky, Lenin, and even characters from films and cartoons.

Alexander Dugin, last year you mentioned that your name appeared in one of the correspondences. To sum up this whole story, how should it be interpreted, given that the news is spreading rapidly in both Russian and foreign media?

Alexander Dugin: In my opinion, I would not underestimate the significance of what is happening. A global network of pedophiles involved in torture, rape, murder, even cannibalism and “black masses” has now been exposed. This network included the elite of both American parties: from George Bush Sr. to Barack Obama, the Clintons, and Bill Gates. Their own participation as well as that of many European leaders in this structure has been confirmed. Many of them are now resigning because belonging to this group, being part of Epstein’s inner circle, and visiting his island are, in principle, a total discrediting for any politician, public figure, person with scientific ambitions, thinker, philosopher, economist, or businessman. In essence, belonging to this criminal network, being acquainted with Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and other figures in their circle in any capacity, is tantamount to a full admission of criminal activity.

Therefore, in my opinion, this is extremely serious. First, the most important thing is that the modern Western elite is so immoral that no one in the West has the moral right to lecture their own society or dictate to it what to do, and when it comes to other nations, these degenerates — the pedophile, liberal, globalist elite — simply have no right to open their mouths. In my opinion, it is simply immoral to engage in any negotiations with them or to sit next to people who are tainted by the “Epstein list.” People who respect their dignity are forbidden from finding themselves in the same situation as those who openly trample on that dignity. It is a matter of honor: the people on the Epstein list have completely lost any sense of being respectable or ability to interact with decent people. There is a harsh term in Russian criminal slang — byt’ zakontachennym — “to be finished,” “to be utterly discredited.” People who have participated in child abuse are totally discredited in every respect. And that is the first colossal conclusion. Now they are trying to hush up this scandal a little, but it will have truly tectonic consequences.

Host: Allow me to ask an additional question: will the Western politicians and officials who are involved in this story really get away with it? Or will it all be limited to the high-profile resignations we are seeing right now, such as Peter Mandelson in Britain or Miroslav Lajčák in Slovakia?

Alexander Dugin: I can’t say for sure, but the question is: who will judge them? In order to judge these people involved in such monstrous crimes against children, women, and innocent people — including threats to bury under Trump’s fields those underage girls who tried to protest against what was done to them — a revolution must take place. People must emerge who are truly free from any contact with this environment. And here it turns out that there’s both Musk and Bannon, not to mention Trump himself — Trump is totally smeared by this inner circle of Epstein, including the first lady. Who can really judge them? To judge them is to judge the entire modern West, to judge the Western elite and those who now rule the world.

Moreover, there were two prominent politicians in both the Democratic and Republican parties who insisted on the publication of these files. This did not happen thanks to the benevolence of Trump, who himself was a direct participant in pedophile activities on Epstein’s island. The point is that Republican Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna, who certainly had nothing to do with this, were able to push this decision through despite fierce resistance from the elites. Trump once claimed that these documents did not exist and that it was all fiction, but now it turns out that it is not fiction, but a real verdict on the Western elites. How can they be judged when they are the power in the West?

In such cases, people usually storm the Bastille, carry out coups, and take to the streets in angry, frenzied crowds who simply can no longer tolerate the scum that have seized world power. This is not yet visible, and it is unclear what will happen next, but in any case, it is a compelling reason for a total anti-elite revolution in the US and other countries. I know of no other precedent in history where something like this has gone unpunished.

Now some are running away, some are hiding, some are trying to hush up the scandal and downplay the significance of the publication of the files, but the more people read them, the more horrified they become. The files contain information not only about child abuse, but also about human trafficking at the highest level.

That is the first observation. The second is that it seems that many people went to Epstein’s island not to satisfy their perversions. They went there as a kind of “human resources department” of the world government to participate in criminal acts that were recorded on film and became the subject of blackmail. Without this dossier linked to Epstein’s island, you simply cannot join the elite. This is a well-organized, systematic discrediting of Western politicians, which is a necessary “ticket” to power, which in itself is monstrous. At one time, the KGB and pro-Soviet regimes in Eastern Europe were accused of similar practices, but it turns out that in the West, this has developed into even more grotesque forms. The question remains open, and I don’t want to go into details, but it is already a proven fact: if you want to join the elite, commit a monstrous crime on camera, and then, having been completely discredited, you will be able to enter the government and carry out the instructions of a certain center.

Now the third question: what is this center? It is interesting that in Epstein’s files, a significant part of the documents is not devoted to rape at all, but to world government. The correspondence with high-ranking politicians discusses the displacement of power and coups in Russia and Ukraine. In Ukraine, the plan succeeded, and Epstein is happy about it. In Russia, in 2012, this circle had the idea of removing the legitimate president, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, and replacing him with representatives of the opposition — Ilya Ponomarev and Alexei Navalny are mentioned there. Moreover, Epstein and Bannon’s correspondence also mentions my name in the context of the existence of conservative traditionalist circles in Russia that support a multipolar world and reject Western hegemony.

Many people are mentioned in this capacity. Not everyone listed in the files was involved in crimes: our president, Vladimir Putin, for example, appears there as a target for elimination, pressure, and overthrow. Both friends and enemies are described there. The question arises: what kind of power is this? These circles not only supply “live goods” and collect compromising information, they work for someone else, having their own plan to reshape the world, supporting some regimes and discrediting others.

And here another terrible thing is revealed, which has caused a huge scandal in the US: it is quite obvious that Israel is behind this. Israeli special services directed and coordinated all these activities. Ghislaine Maxwell’s father was an official Mossad resident in the US. Now a clear picture is emerging: Israel used such compromising information to control American and, possibly, world politics. This completely changes all perceptions and the playing field. America considered itself sovereign, and Israel merely an ally in the Middle East, but suddenly it turns out that the opposite is true. It was Israel that directed American policy, coordinating the blackmail process. At the same time, Epstein and his entourage made no secret of their overt Zionist racism. In the files, they discuss: “Will it be just us at the party, or will those damn goyim be there too?” And Epstein replies: “Yes, unfortunately, the goyim will be there too.” This is blatant complicity in the Zionist plan to control the West. Previously, only marginal conspiracy theorists talked about this, and no one believed them, thinking that such a great country could not be a tool in the hands of a small state. But now America, horrified, has seen that it can be.

What other suspicions are confirmed and what else will be discovered in these files, given that only half of them have been published? And finally, it is extremely important to note that the files related to Trump himself appeared on the website of the US Department of Justice, headed by Pamela Bondi, for a couple of hours. The documents confirmed his complicity in acts of pedophilia. The same website also features stories about Melania Trump, the mayor of New York, many representatives of the European elite, the [British] royal family (including Prince Andrew), and people from Macron’s inner circle. They all ended up on this list, and, by the way, Elon Musk was there too.

Host: Let me clarify some details. First of all, let’s recall that Ilya Ponomarev and the late Alexei Navalny are on the list of terrorists and extremists. While we are discussing this topic, events are developing rapidly. Trump has just published a separate post on Truth Social where he categorically stated that he had never been to Epstein’s island and had never even come close to it. This was his response to Trevor Noah’s joke at the Grammy Awards. The question arises: does it make sense to wave your fists now, when the publication — even if it only lasted an hour — has already spread? After all, as we know, the internet remembers everything.

Alexander Dugin: Trump, in general, is either truly insane or completely unaccountable for his words. In just this year of his second presidential term, he has changed his statements so many times: first he promised voters that Epstein’s files would be published, then he swore that they did not exist at all, and now, when they were forced to be made public, he claims that they do exist, but that he has nothing to do with them. Is it possible to seriously listen to and take such a person seriously? Note: this elderly man, involved in such affairs, constantly lies and carries out acts of unprovoked aggression against modern states. Is it possible to seriously negotiate with such a figure, is it possible to trust him? His words have completely lost all meaning. He is part of this network, and it is only natural that he will justify himself by denying the obvious. However, the documents have been preserved, they have been published on the US Department of Justice website, and anyone can study them.

This is undoubtedly a huge scandal, which has given rise to a logical idea: since we now know for certain that America is controlled by the Mossad, Israel, and aggressive right-wing Zionists, there are reasons for publishing this compromising information right now. Western networks are discussing how Trump is allegedly trying to resist the war with Iran that these circles are pushing for.

I don’t want to make a final judgment; here, one needs to understand the inner nature of Western society, but it seems that the sudden appearance of compromising information is a tool of the geopolitical forces behind Epstein. The goal is simple: to use blackmail to push Trump to start a war with Iran or to escalate relations with Russia. It turns out that the American elite is completely under the control of this center, and their public statements are just a cover for invisible processes controlled from one small state in the Middle East.

This picture fundamentally changes our understanding of what the West is. We see its total moral decline and the truly satanic nature of Western civilization. Our president has cautiously remarked more than once that the West has become satanic, and now we have factual confirmation: “black masses,” satanic rituals, global pedophilia, and the absolutely criminal nature of the elites. The most terrible suspicions and invectives of those who saw the “mystery of iniquity” in the West have become common knowledge. How should we deal with such people? We should no longer be surprised by their lies, their violation of agreements, and their support for terrorist regimes in Ukraine or the Middle East. They are ready to carry out regime change anywhere, using instruments of pressure even on those who do not want to do so.

We’ve woken up in a different world. When these files began to be published, our media were momentarily stunned by the shock. All of our harshest characterizations of the West turned out to be too modest. We considered them to be simply people with their own views, but Epstein’s correspondence shows something else: the promotion of transgenderism, the legalization of LGBT (a movement banned in Russia), and direct links to satanic groups. It is important to emphasize that this has nothing to do with traditional religious Judaism, which believes in God. What we’ve seen is a diabolical system of world government. It is the living embodiment of Orthodox culture’s predictions about the kingdom of the Antichrist. It is difficult to imagine anything more expressive than these files confirming the idea that we are living in the era of the Antichrist, and that Western civilization is his civilization.

Host: Let’s remember that Satanism is officially recognized in Russia as a terrorist and extremist movement and is banned. And you know, against this backdrop, there is no room for surprise. When Zelensky’s former associates and Western leaders begin to seriously mention rituals, voodoo dolls, and black magic, it feels as if all masks have been dropped at once. I am in complete agreement with you here. We have already begun to build a bridge through the prism of the Epstein files to the Iranian issue. Do you think this publication and the huge scandal surrounding it are capable of really delaying or even postponing the start of a possible war between the United States and Iran?

Alexander Dugin: I think that, based on the general mood in Western society and the US, it will rather bring military aggression against Iran closer. In order to divert attention from the inevitable consequences of the publication of the Epstein files, something truly momentous must happen: either a major war or — I would not rule this out — a nuclear conflict. The compromise of the Western elites is so profound, and the analysis of these 3 million files is such a fatal verdict for the establishment, that this event can only be overshadowed by something equally significant.

It seems to me that a conventional war with Iran would not even cover the scale of the scandal, unless nuclear weapons were used from the outset. The world is on the brink of a real catastrophe. The existence of a truly satanic elite in the West, which has now been exposed — without any scare quotes or metaphors — makes our situation completely different from what it seemed to be recently. We believed that we could negotiate with some, convince others, demonstrate our strength to others, or present arguments to still others. But what has now been revealed proves that this does not work. Completely different methods are needed to deal with a satanic civilization.

Theoretically, this civilization needs to declare war on everyone who is not part of it. All forces not under the total control of this global “Epstein Island” and the pedophile network of liberal elites must rise up.

Religious duty itself calls for this, including for Jewish circles, who see where those who hide behind their name are leading humanity. I think this is our common duty, and this is the most serious conclusion. Well, as for Iran...

Host: I would like to clarify and remind listeners that the international satanist movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia. Alexander Dugin, you speak of the inevitability of a major war or catastrophe, but at the same time, Axios reports on signals that the US is sending to Iran regarding a possible deal. If, according to you, even such a large-scale conflict might not overshadow the Epstein files scandal, then it follows that any deal will be even less likely to neutralize this scandal. Or am I mistaken in my assessment?

Alexander Dugin: No one will even notice the deal, especially since America cannot be trusted. They invited Hamas to the deal and in that very instant destroyed its entire political leadership. The West cannot be trusted for a second. The deal will not distract attention from anything, which means it simply will not happen. Or it will turn out to be a cunning move to destroy the Iranian elite. But, on the subject of destroying the elite, I want to draw attention to the sinister scale that all this is now taking on. Today, we are seeing completely undisguised operations by the US, the West as a whole, and their allies (or now the question is, who is whose ally: I mean Israel, perhaps it is the West that is Israel’s ally, and not vice versa). In general, the methods of the West are becoming more and more obvious, more and more frequently: everyday they are used against those countries and political systems that do not accept their will and do not agree to capitulate.

Note that it all began with Israel’s destruction of the political leadership of Hamas. But here one could still say that Hamas attacked Israel, and there is a kind of balance or symmetry here. It cannot be said that this was fair, but in any case, fine, the military leadership of Hamas was destroyed, regardless of where it was located. Next, the leadership of Hezbollah, which did not officially enter into war with Israel in Lebanon, despite their statements in support of Hamas, is destroyed.

Now the political leadership of yet another country is being targeted for destruction. Next, during the conflict between Israel, the US, and Iran, Israeli missiles and other technologies destroy the top leaders of Iran’s military-political wing, including scientists who were developing nuclear projects, among other things. In other words, we are again seeing the targeted destruction of leaders of political regimes that do not fit into the agenda of Israel and the US.

Then, within a few hours, the legitimate president of Venezuela is kidnapped. Next, we see attacks by Ukrainian drones on the residence of the Russian president. And now, in principle, what was a taboo, a kind of unspoken restriction on the destruction of political and military leaders of another country, with which, moreover, there is no direct and declared war, is becoming common practice. Plus, we can add the recent attempted military coup in China to this. We don’t talk about it much, but it’s no coincidence that almost the entire military leadership there has been removed, including the head of the entire Chinese military machine, Zhang Xuyao, the person closest to Xi Jinping. All the others, practically the entire military leadership, were removed in one day because, according to the Chinese media (which is very sparing in its coverage of the situation), they took part in a conspiracy against the political leadership of the PRC in favor of the US. In China itself, the West is trying to carry out a regime change operation. Protests supported by the US and Israel have just been raging in Iran itself, but they did not lead to the desired result: there was no change in the Velayat-e Faqih political regime, which is Iran’s political and religious system. Well, that means there will be further action.

So here’s the thing: regime change operations, the physical destruction of the political leaders of those states and systems that do not want to accept this wild, the satanic civilization of the liberal West — we must be prepared for all of this. Of course, if the enemy now succeeds in eliminating the key figures in those states (especially civilization-states that have the courage, dignity, and strength of such a spiritual calling to resist what we are dealing with in the West), they will take advantage of this. If this opportunity arises, and this opportunity depends solely on them, then nothing will stop them: no arguments that this could lead to total conflict or the use of nuclear weapons.

All these arguments no longer work. That is the horror of our situation. And what we are seeing — how the US is conducting regime change operations and trying to eliminate its political opponents, regardless of their position, including presidents or heads of state, and sometimes, alas, succeeding — all of this puts all societies (Iran, China, and most importantly, Russia) in completely new circumstances. In other words, if the West is irrational, if it has turned all methods of influence against us and is no longer preventing its own satellites from attacking our president, then the launch of a regime change operation in Russia itself is something we should fear and expect in the very near future.

I would like to remind you again of Epstein’s correspondence with Ilya Ponomarev, an extremist banned in Russia: they discussed regime change operations as early as 2012. And now Russia, standing at the forefront of the fight against the satanic civilization of the West, certainly poses a huge danger to them. In essence, our president, our people, our army, and our society are the entire axis of resistance to the Antichrist’s civilization. Of course, one could say that there is also China, but China has tried in every way to delay this direct confrontation. It did not even actively support us at the beginning of the war in Ukraine. We endured this blow alone in the first stage. But what is the reward for China’s neutrality? An attempt to overthrow Xi Jinping and bring even more pro-Western politicians to power. In other words, no one is free and protected from the West, which has entered a critical era in its historical development.

It is simply an absolutely insane, purely diabolical civilization with no moral constraints, which has gone through these anti-human experiences in order to join the elite. Can you imagine who Trump is, what is going on in this man’s head? Can there be any moral, political, or legal arguments capable of restraining him? He himself recently stated that there is no such thing as international law, and that moral means whatever he considers moral. If this is said by a pedophile (let’s think about it and put together the information about the pedophile experiences of the current US president, which did not stay on the Justice Department’s website for long, with his statement about morality), then it turns out that for him, pedophilia is moral. So, this has become the law for the entire West. Imagine what a deeply sick, perverted world we have gradually and imperceptibly found ourselves in. And we wanted to follow it 30 years ago. What’s 30 years — five or six years ago, before the start of the Special Military Operation, we shared its so-called values, we wanted to preserve sovereignty, preserve the peculiarities of national culture, but we had nothing against the West as a whole. In the ‘90s, we were just eager to join, and our elites went about integrating into these global circles.

By the way, there is little mention of the “Russian trace” in Epstein’s files: they feature minor figures, a few ladies of loose virtue. These are trifles, but we don’t know everything. Perhaps more serious figures from the liberal camp, opponents of our president and sovereignty, will surface. And before the start of the Special Military Operation, there were many such people in the legal field. Perhaps they also underwent these forms of initiation into satanic cults on Epstein’s island. We do not know this yet, as the files have not been fully processed. But in any case, even if we imagine that things did not go so far, and people simply fell for the external appeal of the West... I don’t know how sick or short-sighted a person has to be, how ignorant, to consider themselves a liberal and a supporter of Westernism. But let’s leave that aside: it often happens that people don’t know languages and are drawn in like savages by shiny objects. Okay, but now the masks have been dropped.

In my opinion, the situation is very serious. If we cannot have any guarantees in the West, seeing the moral state of their elites, then we need a complete mobilization of society.

We need to strengthen Russia’s patriotic circles so as not to let our president down. A false picture may emerge in the West: that Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin himself is the West’s greatest enemy, while his entire entourage is ready to compromise. But this means putting the life and safety of our supreme commander-in-chief at risk. They must feel that if, God forbid, something happens to our president, he will be succeeded by political forces that will not seem insignificant to the West. What the West has to deal with now is correct, balanced, and responsible behavior that simply does not accept their hegemony. The next wave should scare the West — those who will not engage in any negotiations will come to power, declare the West a satanic civilization once and for all, and sever all relations, except for nuclear escalation. This will be a guarantee that nothing will happen to our president.

For now, if the West feels that he is the only bearer of our independent spirit and Russian idea, and that everyone else is ready to compromise, then this is effectively an invitation for them to try over and over again to carry out a regime change operation or physically eliminate our leader. This is the danger. And it’s not even about the liberals: maybe everyone around the president is a true patriot, and I’m ready to believe that. But this needs to be shown, otherwise many people are left wondering: we don’t know what they think about the Special Military Operation, the West, Christ, and the Russian idea. The president — yes, he doesn’t just talk, he does everything. It must be shown that if a hair falls from his head, the West will face a nightmare. This nightmare must be demonstrated right now for the sake of the security of the system. Any hint of liberalism or a flexible attitude toward the West, including Trump, must be eliminated. This stage is over. We tried not to irritate Trump, seeing his conflict with other elites, but now, seeing these files, it is obvious: there can be no supporters among such people. It is impossible to trust them and negotiate with them. Therefore, when they say that Kirill Dmitriev flew to Miami and there was no progress, I think his plane was flying over the Atlantic right at the moment when these files were published. It would be nice if his plane, like Primakov’s plane in its time, turned around over the ocean with the words: “Well, who are we going to negotiate with?” You don’t negotiate with people like that.

Host: Let me clarify: so, we shouldn’t try to “sober up” the Western elites or cure the incurable, but rather focus primarily on internal security and spiritual mobilization? We need to understand ourselves, the goals of the state, and who is at the head of this state.

Alexander Dugin: You could say that. I think we need to rally around our president. We need to move as quickly as possible towards a new tempo in establishing traditional values in our society. All this has been declared, but it is moving so slowly, so sluggishly. In many institutions — I won’t point fingers — there are still portraits of foreign agents hanging in the humanities classrooms. We are moving very slowly in this direction, and this pace is already becoming unacceptable. Yes, we must first and foremost prepare the country for the serious trials that lie ahead. Nothing will end: everything is just beginning, unfortunately, in the clash with this satanic civilization.

On the other hand, what you started with in your question: to convince them to stop being devil worshippers, Satanists, and pedophiles — well, that’s ridiculous. How can we, by sending Kirill Dmitriev, convince hardened criminals, sadists, and cannibals not to be such? Does Kirill Dmitriev have the appearance of an Orthodox preacher or saint who has come to convey our Christian truth to hardened pagans, murderers, and barbarians? He may be a very good person, but he is clearly not of that breed.

We must call on the elites and Western society to repent, to return to tradition and to humanity. This is necessary. But this must be done in other ways, not just by saying, “We will stop fighting now, and then we will get back to business.” We must find a different tone in our relationship with the West and, frankly speaking, not be afraid of prophetic testimonies, such as those of Elijah and Enoch, which appear at the end of time and begin to expose the power of the Antichrist in the public square. We are somewhere in this situation, so we must understand that it is difficult. But our spiritual mission must be fulfilled. It was for this mission — to oppose the Antichrist — that our Russian people has been chosen by Christ.