Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kikis Delivery service's avatar
Kikis Delivery service
8h

Great article!! I am so glad to hear Alexander Dugin’s perspective on these issues. I live in the West, I follow world Politics and the SMO. I also happen to believe this is a spiritual battle of the end times. There was very little reported about the coup attempt in China. Only one website discussed this. If Trump feels cornered about facing jail for his pedo crimes, and no doubt Israel will pressure him to go to war with Iran, I think we may be on the precipice of ww3. Prayers for the Russian leadership and the leadership in Iran and China.

Reply
Share
Chris Paul's avatar
Chris Paul
11h

It’s weird to publish this considering Dugin clearly didn’t actually research the files himself. Very strange.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arktos Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture