Hans Vogel exposes the EU’s rewilding agenda as a project that dismantles rural life, drives Europeans into controlled urban zones, and unleashes growing danger through unchecked mass immigration, turning cities and countrysides alike into hostile terrain of wolves, wild boars, and violent “asylum seekers.”

With great effort and lavish funding, Europe is being made a wilder place. Based on the assertions of “climate scientists” and a whole array of programs and ideas worked out by armies of bureaucrats, the unelected European Commission is reenacting a modern version of the classic five-year plans of the former Soviet Union. With one crucial difference: the Soviet five-year plans were intended to develop and diversify the Soviet economy. The EU’s “green Agenda,” the 17 UN “sustainable development goals” and “Nature 2000” essentially aim to make Europeans totally subservient to the ruthless religion of environmentalism. Nature, which is essentially characterized by a continual struggle for survival of all against all, is nevertheless presented in the most romantic manner, in subtle colors and inhabited by cuddly brown bears, cute wolves and sweet wild boars.

It has been decided that Europe must become a wilder place and no stone is left unturned to reach that goal. Doesn’t it sound romantic: “a wilder place”? What would it be like, such a wilder place?

Answers can be found on the site Rewilding Europe, a Netherlands-based NGO that receives lots of money from the Dutch Nationale Postcode Loterij, “founded in 1989 to support charities that work toward a just, healthy and green world” (my emphasis), and WWF Netherlands. Rewilding Europe works closely with affiliated NGOs Open Rivers Programme, Endangered Landscapes and Damremoval Europe.

In other words, by removing hundreds of dams from European rivers, by taking away any man-made obstacles from those rivers in an effort to bring them back to their original state (who still knows what they were like before those dams?), nature is expected to return in all its majestic glory. Last fall’s disastrous floods near Valencia in Spain have given us a foretaste of what we may expect when all of Europe’s rivers have been rid of dams and obstacles. All over Europe, hundreds of thousands, if not millions,will eventually have to leave their homes in the country and move to a cramped apartment in the city. If it is up to the unelected EU Commission and ecology worshiping NGOs, that city will be a “15-minute-city.”

Under the auspices of Rewilding Europe, a number of picturesque regions all over Europe are being transformed into a regional Garden of Eden, where all animals and plants are expected to coexist in biblical harmony. Within the framework of Natura 2000, almost 20% of the entire EU land area, almost 800,000 square kilometers (about the size of Texas) of wooded land (half of the total forested area), has been set apart for conservation. In contrast, by 2030, about 7% of the total land area will be urban.

On paper, these environmental conservation programs look all fine and dandy. With its right hand, the unelected European Commission seems to support nature, wildlife and natural diversity, respecting ancient ways and traditions and to restore the countryside to what is supposed to be its original state. With the other hand, the same clique of Eurocrats are doing their utmost to destroy nature, and to make it impossible for Europeans to coexist with nature.

During the past decades, entirely in line with the Green Agenda and the Ten Commandments of Nature and Climate worship, some 100,000 giant wind turbines have been erected, most with an average height of 150 meters (about 500 ft.!). Each year, every single one of those wind turbines will consume 80 gallons of highly polluting, toxic lubricating oil. Every single one of those wind turbines is a mass killer of wildlife (birds, bats, insects), turning the area surrounding the “wind farms” into veritable deserts. All things considered, those wind turbines are an environmental disaster of unsuspected proportions. After their 20-year life cycle, they cannot be recycled and need to be buried into the ground, thus creating a major environmental problem for future generations (if these actually come into existence at all). Moreover, all those turbines with their three ugly pointed blades, are a true eyesore, visible from afar, and spoiling the landscape.

If that weren’t enough, the European Commissars are permitting, even encouraging, the systematic poisoning of hundreds of millions of Europeans, by allowing glyphosate and other agricultural poisons to be used in farming.

It would seem the Eurocrats only care about lining their pockets while creating a dystopian world for all the other Europeans. Come to think of it, Rewilding Europe probably best describes what they are doing. One could also say that MEWA is their motto: “Make Europe Wild Again.”

All those wind turbines are a wonderful tool to turn wide stretches of land into uninhabitable desert. At the same time, the European Commissars are doing everything they can to make the countryside uninhabitable in other ways. Namely by fostering the growth of the wolf and wild boar communities. There are already some 35,000 wolves in Europe, a five-fold increase since 2000, and over a million wild boars. Each year these wonderful animals make further advances, showing up during the winter in isolated mountain villages. So far, the wolves don’t operate in packs yet, but when that day comes, life in the countryside will be out of the question for many Europeans. Eventually, they will also need to find a cramped apartment in some “15-minute-city.” Each year, the number of areas where it is dangerous to go outside after dark is growing. Actually, it would seem the European Commissars have been inspired by the plans made by some 18th-century Frenchmen to secretly introduce wolves in Britain (where they had become extinct), so as to make the countryside too dangerous to live and thus destabilize their archenemy (this reference is from French historian Fernand Braudel, pages 66-67 of the first volume of Civilization and Capitalism, 15th-18th Centuries, London: William Collins, 1981).

At the same time, EU policies and those of its member states are focused on changing the structure of agriculture, which boils down to making life impossible for farmers. Faced with ever more stringent, minutely detailed regulations (allegedly to combat anthropogenic “global warming”) and all sorts of limitations, they are being driven off their lands and forced to resettle in cramped apartments in the city. The EU agricultural policy is similar to the Soviet policy one century ago to eradicate the kulaks.

It is not only the countryside that is being rewilded. Since it has been declared a goal to transform European cities into “15-minute-cities,” where inhabitants never need to walk or cycle more than 15 minutes for basic needs and essential services, people should be made familiar with the concept and offer little or no resistance when told to lock themselves up in such open-air prisons. They should begin to grasp the crucial fact that they should not remain outside for too long, because danger always lurks somewhere out there.

Germany is already well underway to making people (native Germans that is) avoid longer stays outside. They are encouraged not to visit those wonderful, traditional German Christmas markets. Nor are they supposed to go outside whenever they wish and go to visit friends or take a beer at their neighborhood bar. Each day, there are some 80 knife attacks on peaceful native Germans by mostly Syrian, Afghan, or Black African “asylum seekers.” Ever grateful for the handouts, free housing, health care and all the other goodies they receive, they like to go and stab ordinary German citizens. In France, native French women feel so unsafe outside that, according to a recent poll, most of them are now in favor of having the army patrol the streets, because the police obviously cannot cope.

In many big European cities, the public space has become quite unsafe due to the uncontrolled influx of migrants from Third World hellholes bombed to smithereens by the US and its European NATO vassals. There are millions of them, mostly young males unfit or unwilling to do any kind of useful work. Like the wolves, bears and wild boars in the countryside, they are making life an adventure again, so much can’t be denied. Yet somehow, most Europeans fail to see the enchantment of it. So far, most seem to have managed to survive the previous cycle of rewilding, when during the Great Covid Show the European Commissars turned the entire continent into a replica of an old Western saloon, allowing a small group of privileged fanatics to take shots at their fellow citizens.

Rewilding also works in favor of big corporations and giant investments firms, such as BlackRock and Vanguard. On a continent run by ruthless European Commissars, they are having field day after field day. For them it is just one big wild party, where they can do as they please. The European Commissars have their backs, decreeing all the laws and rules they need to make Europe an ever wilder place.

With the European Commissars frantically trying to bring about a shooting war with Russia so as to sacrifice even more Europeans on the battlefield (wild business opportunities for arms makers, gravediggers and firms producing memorials and gravestones!), wild times lie ahead for all.

As the Ukraine is being wiped off the map, fabulous quantities of arms will flood the European black market. There is no doubt that Europe will then become a very, very wild place!

The good thing about it is that the few people still living in the country will be able to purchase assault rifles and handguns to protect themselves against bears, wolves and wild boars!