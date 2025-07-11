Andrej Sekulović portrays liberalism as a self-destructive cult masking hatred as love, and calls for a unified identitarian spirit to rekindle Europe’s ancestral fire.

Like a madman who digs his heels into the horse’s sides and pushes it into a full gallop while riding toward a cliff, liberals refuse to slow down. They do not take heed of the warning signs, nor do they hear the sirens and the cries coming out of the cities they have ruined. Their worldview has become a religion, a dogma which no one is allowed to question. “What can one do about such reckless hate?” King Theoden of Rohan wonders, echoing his counterpart from the books: “The world changes, and all that once was strong now proves unsure. How shall any tower withstand such numbers and such reckless hate?”