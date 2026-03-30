Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
3m

The claim that "the Crusades were justified" seems highly dubious. If the claim is that "my faith is correct, therefore I should commit mass murder to capture a land that is holy to many faiths and impose my faith and exclude/persecute others" then that argument works equally well for all of the quarreling faiths, and will lead to a bloodbath and eventual rule of the holy land by the most vicious and psychopathic (which is what we have now). A better argument would be: "The most tolerant/virtuous should govern the holy land on behalf of all, regardless of whether they are of my faith or one of the competing ones." Given that Muslims have historically shown, on the whole, vastly more tolerance than their competitors, because protecting other faiths is baked into their religion via scripture, most reasonable people should support Muslims ruling the Holy Land on behalf of all faiths, as has been the rule for the past 1400 years. When individual Muslim rulers become intolerant/vicious, all appeals to Islamic tradition and scripture should be fully exhausted before force is used to replace them. The replacement effort must be multiconfessional, and the replacements need to protect all faiths. The Crusades fail massively on all of these grounds, and were characterized by insane sadism, showing that they were demonically inspired, exactly like Zionism today.

Reply
Share
Maristella Tonello's avatar
Maristella Tonello
7h

Ci sono guerre giuste e guerre sbagliate. l'Occidente non ha ancora capito questo concetto. La guerra giusta è quella contro gli usurpatori, la guerra ingiusta è quella fatta dagli arroganti che pretendono di sottomettere il mondo ai loro piedi. Io sto con la guerra giusta senza se e senza ma.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arktos Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture