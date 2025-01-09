Alexander Dugin reflects on the passing of Jean-Marie Le Pen, praising the steadfast right-wing leader’s lifelong resistance against liberal globalism.

Jean-Marie Le Pen has passed away. I had known him since the late 1980s. He died at a venerable age. A consistent right-wing politician, he founded the second most significant and electorally successful party in France. However, the liberal dictatorship never allowed either him or his daughter to come to power. Democracy operates in only one direction, serving the interests of a narrow oligarchic group of liberal globalists, even if they are an overwhelming minority.

Today, Trump and the Trumpists have made a significant breach in this system. Yet, this wave of displacing liberals from their dictatorial positions has not yet reached Europe. France is still governed by the algorithm of a globalist junta — a clown known as Macron. Meanwhile, Jean-Marie Le Pen’s daughter, Marine, faces the threat of imprisonment. A dictatorship is a dictatorship. This is what Jean-Marie fought against his entire life. But he fought only by democratic means. And that is akin to playing fair with a cheat.

He passed away on the eve of great changes. Soon, his ideas will begin to truly triumph. He was a good and honest man. Too good and too honest. One cannot be like that with liberals. His enemies called him “the devil of the Fifth Republic.” But in reality, he was a consistent and unyielding opponent of the Republic of the Devil.

Recently, I came across a phrase online: “It’s better to be far right than far wrong.” He was certainly not far wrong.

Eternal rest to a fighter against the Republic of the Devil.

(Translated from the Russian)