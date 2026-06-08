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Rose Sybil's avatar
Rose Sybil
3h

What a beautiful speech.

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John Haupt's avatar
John Haupt
6h

I wish this was framed around, cultural, laws a strict assimilation instead of bending the knee to multiculturalism. We should not be tolerating anything subverts our culture, our freedoms, our laws. If people aren’t willing to subscribe to our ways then they are not fit to live among us. The skin color doesn’t matter to me.

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