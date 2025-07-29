AVAILABLE FROM ARKTOS

Italian Fascism: its era has passed, yet its intellectual underpinnings remain a subject of intense scholarly debate.

In his groundbreaking monograph, Russian scholar Dmitry Moiseev delves into the heart of Fascist political philosophy using the hermeneutical method. Tracing its roots back to the 19th-century intellectual movements that seeded its emergence, Moiseev navigates through Fascism’s ideological maturation up to its eventual demise in 1945.

What philosophical doctrines fuelled the minds behind Italian Fascism? Did a distinct ‘Fascist philosophy’ exist, and if so, what were its core tenets? Moiseev’s work embarks on a meticulous exploration of these questions, uncovering the enduring ideas that shaped the convictions and policies of Fascist Italy’s thinkers.

This monograph is designed for both seasoned philosophers and those intrigued by the intellectual legacy of the 20th century’s right-wing radical movements. The Philosophy of Italian Fascism is not just an academic inquiry but a journey into the ideological foundations of one of history’s most notorious regimes.