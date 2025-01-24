Zander argues that whilst 2016 brought two political earthquakes, they weren’t enough to permanently unseat the anti-white regimes of the Western world. This time around, things might be different.

I use the word ‘liberal’ with irony. As we well know, the cultural and political hegemony of the left has proved anything but ‘liberal’ in the correct sense of the word — in fact this period has been characterised by a remarkably spiteful type of authoritarianism. The term ‘leftist’ might be considered more accurate than ‘liberal’, but still doesn’t quite cut it. How exactly do you describe these regimes? It would certainly be correct to describe them as ‘anti-white’, for it is said White majorities who have consistently suffered most under them, which is astonishing given they are our leaders and supposed to represent our interests above all else.

Many still avoid the elephant in the room by focusing on anything but race — for example, launching diatribes against the trans agenda, the push for population reduction and the various forms of redistributive socialism which might be seen as modern-day Marxism or communism. The term globalism would not be inaccurate; the apparent push to erase national borders and overreach of supranational organisations certainly appears to align with the agendas of domestic leftist governments. Others, especially those with specific vested interests, still claim our problem in Europe is ‘Islamism’. All the above are correct in a sense, but none paint the full picture. Whilst all these things do indeed characterise so-called liberal regimes, the net result is always the same: harm to Whites, and this is by design.

Whites are disproportionately targeted for, and affected by, the pushing of trans propaganda and culture. The population reduction push always seems to target Whites; it is us upon whom they push their anti-natalist propaganda. Non-whites remain overwhelmingly unaffected by guilt over the supposed wrongs of their ancestors. They don’t let fear of climate change stop them from breeding.

As for the ‘communism’ and redistribution of wealth — those terms certainly describe what’s happening, but not the whole of it. Specifically, this redistribution is directly from the pockets of working, taxpaying White natives, and into those of non-White immigrants, both ‘legal’ and ‘illegal’ (note that despite the terms, neither should be actually considered legitimate, because native White majorities have never voted for either).

George Soros: A demonic force in global affairs

The supranational globalist organisations are indeed pushing to erase national borders, but only the borders of White countries. This isn’t any sort of conspiracy theory — it’s written in plain English in policy documents such as the UN ‘Global Compact for Migration’ and the migration plan proposed by Jewish globalist George Soros.

Similarly, ‘Islamism’ is a red herring, for whilst Muslim immigrants are indeed an immense problem, again they are simply part of the bigger problem, which is non-white immigration as a whole, consistently proven a net negative for every single White nation subjected to it. Indeed, excessive focus on Islam or Muslims is a red flag, generally indicating alignment if not fealty to Jewish interests. Us becoming minorities as our lands are turned into multicultural, racially mongrelised, dystopian swamps isn’t really a problem for the Jews — indeed, they feel they thrive in these environments. Even regarding Muslims, their outrage is highly selective. Muslim Pakistanis mass raping White British girls? No problem. Muslims attacking Jews out celebrating their Bar Mitzvahs, or declaring hatred for Israel at pro-Palestine rallies in Western cities? Big problem.

With the preamble on semantics out of the way, the question I want to explore is — with Trump’s second resounding election victory, have we truly reached the end of the ‘liberal’ world order?

The Paper Victories of 2016

The two major political events of 2016, Britain’s vote to leave the European Union and the first election of Donald Trump as 45th President of the United States, caused many to believe that liberalism was over. Just as leftists worldwide screeched and bemoaned the dawn of a new fascism, many conservatives celebrated the end of ‘leftist madness’, rejoicing in what they saw as a long overdue return to common sense. The out-of-control immigration on both sides of the pond would finally be solved. Trump would restore order, build the wall, and freed from the shackles of globalist Brussels bureaucrats, Britain could finally ‘take back control’ of its borders and all other affairs, as promised by the Leave Campaign and the Conservative leader Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson: A charming and skilful liar

As we now know too well, the opposite happened. Having taken credit for delivering Brexit, Boris Johnson’s Conservative government promptly betrayed the electorate by hugely ramping up immigration, predominantly from countries such as Nigeria, India and Pakistan. We would later discover that this period of Conservative rule saw the highest levels of immigration in British history.

Whilst Trump did set about building the southern border wall, it was never completed. In 2020, the Biden administration immediately set about dismantling every one of Trump’s nationalist policies, then purposefully opened up the borders to unprecedented levels of immigration for the next four years. The Biden/Harris administration was the most openly anti-white in America’s history.



It cannot be denied that Brexit and the 2016 Trump victory were seismic political events. Both came as a shock to the ruling elites, unexpected and unplanned for manifestations of deep popular discontent with the establishment. And yet, in both cases, no more than a few years later, these voters found themselves betrayed and apparently worse off than ever. Were there any positives in the face of this false start? I believe so.

The Mainstream Media Lost All Credibility

The way Western mainstream media, in particular in Britain and the US, handled the events of 2016 undermined their legitimacy in multiple ways. The British media not only predicted a Remain win, but also colluded with government to push what became known as ‘Project Fear’ — essentially the non-stop proliferation of pro-Remain propaganda, suggesting, among other things, that leaving the EU would collapse the British economy. By all accounts, David Cameron, the Prime Minister at the time of the referendum, expected Remain to win and was privately shocked and disappointed at the result. The non-stop fearmongering undermined the credibility of the British press and appeared to vindicate public distrust of the establishment. So obvious and often ludicrous was Project Fear that even the most impartial and apolitical began to feel they were ‘being lied to’.

Across the pond, the picture was similar. Mainstream news channels were almost unanimous in their non-stop vilification of Trump, in lockstep with the incumbent Democrat establishment. This only led to greater media distrust while reinforcing Trump’s image as a genuine rebel fighting corrupt, entrenched powers. Nearly all pollsters predicted a sweeping Democrat victory. The Huffington Post gave Hillary Clinton 98% odds of winning the election. Many polls, like this one, gave her 99%. As with Brexit, Americans were treated to the spectacle of news anchors melting down in rage and disbelief as the Orange Man painted the nation red.

The mainstream media never recovered — today it is commonly referred to as ‘legacy media’ and viewing figures are more pitiful than ever. 2016 was a crucial step in discrediting Western legacy broadcasters, newspapers and cable networks, but with Big Tech still dominated by the liberals and anti-whites, the stage was not yet set for fundamental change.

The True Depth of the Swamp was Revealed

Donald Trump took office in 2016 as a man extremely well-versed in the world of real estate, making money and showbusiness, but next to no political experience. His 2024 podcast with Joe Rogan, in which he describes entering the White House for the first time, gives a sense of just how new it all was to him. He had to make around a hundred direct hires, who in turn would be responsible for hundreds more. As he now concedes, he made some bad choices.

Donald Trump in 2016-2020: Surrounded by snakes

It’s hard to see how it could have been otherwise — as a newcomer with no political experience taking on the Deep State, knowing who to trust with a 100% accuracy rate was manifestly impossible. It’s also likely Trump underestimated the sheer depth of the corruption, AKA the Swamp, and the treachery he would face — not only from turncoat politicians, but endless lawfare and, when he campaigned a second time round, two serious assassination attempts.



The Trump of today is a different man to the Trump of 2016. He may not have achieved what he set out in his first presidency — indeed, maybe it was impossible — but the value of what he learned is immeasurable. Now he knows who he’s dealing with.

Conservatism Was Consigned to the Dustbin of History

In Britain, elected in 2019 with a sweeping mandate to deliver Brexit, Boris Johnson was voted in as leader of the Conservative party. We know now that during the following five years of Tory rule, they betrayed every promise they made on immigration. The response of the British public to this betrayal was to abandon the Conservatives at the ballot box in 2024, taking Labour into power with the votes of barely more than 30% of the British population. Whilst the new Labour government is the most openly anti-white in British history, their predecessors were so bad on immigration that Labour have actually been able to claim the high ground on it.

The Conservatives now lag badly in the polls and with Reform on the rise, they may never recover. Despite all the damage the Tories have done, one positive is they have likely lost the trust of right-leaning voters forever. At least now they can no longer deceive the populace. As cultural commentator Morgoth says — better be stabbed in the front than in the back.

Accelerationists Vindicated?

Contrarians went against the tide of celebrating the transatlantic 2016 populist uprisings, predicting that in fact nothing would change, and the public would be fobbed off on every promise made to them, including immigration. Whilst perpetual blackpilling is tedious and often unwarranted, the blackpillers were proven right at least in the short term. If anything, they understated the case, for not only did things ‘not change’, they became far worse. Those of the accelerationist school of thought, who have argued that this is actually desirable, and that things need to get much worse before they can get better, are looking more prescient.

What Makes Things Different this Time?

It’s Darkest before the Dawn

The Rudyard Kipling poem ‘The Beginnings’ — often misquoted as ‘When the Saxon Began to Hate’ — has become a common trope in the online right-wing sphere. Although it was written in a different era and thought to refer to the Germans (Kipling’s son died in WW1), the verses of this poem have never seemed so relevant as they do today:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It was not part of their blood,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It came to them very late

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published With long arrears to make good,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When the English began to hate.

The reason these words resonate so much is that we — not only the British but all Europeans — have indeed proven very slow to reach the limits of our tolerance. Our demographic situation is already far from ideal and we seem to be at the eleventh hour. Whether this tolerance results from our innate nature as a high-trust people, decades of Jewish brainwashing, or the culling of our best and bravest in two cataclysmic global conflicts is a topic warranting far deeper exploration, but it’s likely all three have played a part.

The idea that it always had to get far worse before it gets better was summed up by this French nationalist who declared that until the horrors of multiculturalism directly affect the cosseted, prosperous, left-voting boomer generation, little can change. This is essentially the accelerationist position.

The Era of White Guilt Is Over

As I argued in my article ‘White Awakening’, the patience and tolerance of native White populations has been stretched beyond its limit. No longer will White majorities accept mantras such as ‘diversity is strength’ or tolerate being told our economies and ‘ageing populations’ need mass immigration.

It’s unfortunate that we had to be subjected to even worse levels of third world immigration and ever more sickening atrocities against us, with more of our people including children martyred — but perhaps it was always inevitable. One thing is certain: the lies no longer work and they never will again.

DEI Is Finished

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies — essentially legislation pushed by Jews and grasping, resentful minorities to disempower and discriminate against native Whites in every area of public life — is finished for good. This is no small thing. DEI became ubiquitous over the last decade and only recently it seemed this cultural cancer, which like many others originated in the USA before metastising across to Europe — would never end. It seemed we in the West were condemned forever to enforced non-white quotas in every single sphere — media, education, the corporate world, finance and banking and the public sector. For us, DEI was a steady and surefire step towards becoming a hated and persecuted minority.

It was not to be. Whilst DEI policies were already on a slow wane, in no small part due to major financial loss and the consequences of the competency crisis, Donald Trump’s 2024 victory was a decisive turning point. With the stroke of a pen, Trump outlawed DEI policies in the USA on his first day of his second term. As we know, Europe and the rest of the Anglosphere are culturally downstream from America. What happens there affects the entire world. Just as this poison flowed downstream to the rest of us, so will its abolition, bringing to an end one of the most insidious anti-white initiatives in modern history.

The Big Tech Turnaround

Big Tech, in other words the leading Western tech corporations primarily founded and headquartered in Silicon Valley, remained overwhelmingly ‘liberal’ and leftist despite Trump’s 2016 win and subsequent presidency. This was an age of continuing and mass censorship. Teams of anti-white leftists worked 24/7 to aggressively censor anti-immigration sentiment on all social media platforms while pushing anti-white movements like Black Lives Matter, funded by these same platforms. With an overreach that shocked even the most cynical of us, in 2020 Twitter and other social media platforms suspended Donald Trump’s accounts while he was still president.

This mattered a lot, because whilst it’s true that by 2016 the mainstream media was already discredited, the power of Big Tech and the social platforms remained unanimously weaponised against native White majorities. Big Tech has always comprised a major, unofficial power base which moves the needle whether we like it or not. Even the political victories of 2016 weren’t enough to reign in this malign force.

The Titans of Big Tech at Trump’s 2025 Inauguration

Now, things are different. No doubt seeing the writing on the wall, even pre-election, Big Tech leaders began cosying up to Trump; Jeff Bezos broke convention by ordering The Washington Post to abandon its traditional support of the Democrats. Mark Zuckerberg recently declared an end to political censorship on Facebook, and of course, X owner Elon Musk, having liberated the platform from censorship, is now part of the Trump administration.

In Conclusion

Big Tech, which arguably played a part in Trump’s 2020 election loss, heavily censoring reports of potential election fraud, have now collectively bent the knee. X now outranks mainstream media channels worldwide in audience figures. No small thanks to Elon Musk, the age of mass online censorship appears to be over.



2016 was indeed a watershed with the UK and USA ‘populist’ victories revealing major undercurrents of popular dissent, but they weren’t enough to bring down the anti-white system for good.

The Big Tech pivot is timely. We are entering an age of unprecedented and exponential technological change. The prospect of artificial intelligence being solely governed by the same people who deplatformed a sitting president and mass censored all nationalist sentiment was a chilling proposition. It would be naïve to suggest we’re out of the woods, or that Elon Musk is our saviour, but some crucial balance has been restored. It no longer seems like this rapidly developing tech, which will soon dominate many areas of our lives, whether we like it or not, will exclusively be in the hands of the bad guys.

As a thought experiment, imagine if Trump had won the 2020 election. Sure, he might have finished the wall, and gained other victories — but the world wouldn’t have witnessed the sheer wickedness of the Democrats, the depth of the corruption, and the lengths they would go to in achieving their apparent desire to utterly destroy America. Had things not played out as they have, Elon Musk might never have bought X and opened up free speech on the Internet. With the constitutional two-term limit for presidents, Trump wouldn’t be able to undertake the mission he is currently on. Be in no doubt that Trump 47 is a different prospect to that Trump 46 would have been.

Neither mainstream nor online media can gaslight us now. Big Tech has been reined in just in time. Fake conservatism cannot fool the people any more. White guilt has been played out. I believe that on this occasion, the accelerationists were right. 2016 cracked the edifice, but it wasn’t the moment.

Of course, it’s far too early to celebrate. Trump has only just got started. Much of Europe, including the UK, remains under anti-white rule. Perhaps I’ll save the champagne for a more comprehensive defeat of Jewish hegemony, or at the very least, mass deportations across Europe. Still, with the planets far more aligned than they were nearly a decade ago, things are looking up.





