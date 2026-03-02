Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Strider's avatar
Peter Strider
4h

My only disagreement is that where Baal rules it is not "civilisation" we are dealing with, it is the reversion to tribalised groups of roaming savages. Baal is the abandonment of law, order - in a word, of civilisation.

Reply
Share
Guillaume P.'s avatar
Guillaume P.
1hEdited

Very rare that Mr Dugin steps out of his legendary restraint to be so blunt and direct.

Refreshing.

And he is right indeed.

Not seing it is quietly accepting the unambiguous grim fate that awaits Russia and China.

The empire of lies, the civilisation of baal (nicely said) or the kingdom of Epstein (this one is golden), is what it is... But, it never hid its intention towards Russia and China. Never.

The legendary (although VERY controversial ) russian doctrine of "let time do its thing and endure" cannot and will not work here.

Mark my words :

If Russia doesn't rally to North Korea to attack South Korea at the precise moment the west ammunition will be depleted (in about 4 weeks if we are to trust "experts") : hence opening a third front for the west, which will out stretch its standard military capacities and seize that once in a century opportunity to neutralize its military force once and for all...well, that would be a shame and the end of Russia..

Russia will have no other choice but to resort to nuclear to survive or ...maybe switch to "non conventional ordonnance" which will not be decisive by any means.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arktos Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture