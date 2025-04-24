Arktos Journal

Maristella Tonello
Il concetto di MAGA è importante per l'America profonda, è un nuovo paradigma che può rivoluzionare l'America stessa soprattutto dal suo interno e poi anche all'esterno. l'America così facendo diventerà un paese che prenderà in considerazione molto di più i suoi problemi interni e di conseguenza avrà un approccio nei confronti della geopolitica multipolare.

