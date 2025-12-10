The Right Wing Coalition argues that while modern institutions, elites, and cultural symbols have become hollow imitations of former greatness because unqualified or lower-status individuals have infiltrated once-prestigious positions, true excellence and authority will inevitably reemerge outside these decayed structures, as genuine talent and merit naturally reclaim status over time.

The strongly worded letter style of conservatism we’ve seen since Charlie Kirk’s assassination has been pathetic.

It’s obvious now that even our right-wing elected officials and their appointees are either impotent or complicit. Perhaps both. Regardless of whatever the correct answer is, there’s a distinct trait which has become so common amongst those who make up our elite class. Weakness now defines this demographic. The true question is: why has this become so typical? Why are men like Ted Cruz, Jim Jordan, Greg Abbott and Rand Paul all so tough on X, but absolutely ineffectual?

Despite the obvious governmental, structural or even uniquely personal issues which prevent action from these men working within our system, there’s still a deeper cause which precedes the general impotency. It is the hollowing out of the positions of authority themselves.

It seems to be a natural progression that without proper maintenance, a team, club or institution which once granted high status simply through participation or inclusion, will slowly get taken over by lower status people trying to forcibly elevate their position in the social order. Other causes can certainly contribute, but this appears to be a distinctly significant factor.

The involvement of these unworthy people eventually destroys the value of the group, because the true worth was never actually due to a title, but instead the attributes of those involved. When lesser deserving people take part and the standards for acceptance are lowered, the status of the club begins to erode until the label itself becomes a worthless facade.

What’s critical to recognize, though, is that a new group with genuine legitimacy will always manifest somewhere else.

At one point in the United States, particularly in the 1980s, there was nothing more representative of female status than being on a high school, college, or professional cheerleading team. This was represented to an exhaustive degree in movies and across culture. It certainly was not subtle.

Soon enough, around the turn of the century, cheerleading would go on to lose nearly all its previously held social status, particularly amongst high schoolers. This happened when fat, ugly girls recognized that they could force themselves onto the cheer team. They did this by manipulating the statutes of our liberal society for their benefit. They demanded inclusion and they were granted it.

When these girls eventually managed to infiltrate these teams, they had hoped to steal that prestigious label of cheerleader for themselves. There was a desire for them to finally have that movie-star like status of all those pretty girls whom they so deeply envied. All this was done without these infiltrators ever realizing that the high status of being a cheerleader didn’t come from the brand or label stamped on these girls. The cheerleading team had simply acted as a consolidator of the already sought-after individuals.

When the quality of the girls fell amongst cheerleading teams, the status of the group’s label completely evaporated. Being a cheerleader no longer meant anything. In fact, it became denigrating, because the true value had now left the facade of the brand.

As the 2000s progressed, the cool, attractive girls in high school and college all moved onto playing soccer or volleyball, rather than being cheerleaders. That was now where you would find the most sought after girls. Perhaps it’s now even changed once again.

I’m obviously aware similar concepts have been discussed, but what’s important to note about what I’m talking about here is that the exchange of cultural status did not occur out of an abandonment by the elite, but instead, an infestation of the club by the lower class.

Despite the success of the infiltration, what will always continue to be so frustrating to these lower status people, is that as they succeed in their hostile takeover, it acts like whack-a-mole. They can never truly grasp the status, even if they capture the label of what they’re after. Eventually, the new, legitimate club will emerge elsewhere, because it’s not powered by the brand. It’s powered by the people involved, perhaps a spirit even.

While it may take a while for the new high status club to establish itself, eventually it will manifest. We’re now primed to see this happen all across our society right now.

We’ve watched DEI shred any legitimacy to an Ivy league degree. We’ve noticed that anyone occupying a high status job position that isn’t a middle-aged white man is usually a flat out joke. We now have 24-year-old women playing dress up as secret service agents. It’s become very apparent that the labels which once held great esteem are now truly pathetic.

These brands have fallen apart in such a spectacular fashion because the emphasis of what was impressive about them has naturally devolved to the credential and title itself, rather than the value behind it. The once immense cultural strength of these now antiquated brands ultimately can’t last much longer.

When I was a kid, I did karate for a little bit. I was really young, maybe 5 or 6. After we all had gotten our gear, I remember staring at the white belt in my hands and then looking up and seeing the sensei’s black belt around his waist. I thought to myself, if I could just get a black belt, then I’d be legit. I didn’t mean to earn a black belt. I meant buy one, steal one, be given one. It didn’t matter to me at all. I thought the belt itself was what I needed. I had no understanding of the fact that the belt was representative of the value, but not the value itself. The belt was a reflection of the skills. It didn’t bestow skills upon the man that wore it.

This type of thinking is persistent in all humans, but especially women. This has become so obvious in recent years. There’s such a pervasive desire for young people to go and get a college degree, but zero concern for the education itself. Even excluding the retard leftists and their nonsense degrees, the attractive, seemingly capable women all choose to major in things like communications or marketing. They haven’t read anything of note, they are entirely incurious, and they have no drive to accomplish anything of value independent of what the culture prioritizes. When I hear that women eclipse men in degrees earned, all that tells me is that the value of the degree is degraded and there’s no longer any legitimacy to it.

You see this misorientation in priorities within the workforce too. Everyone wants to be employed by Facebook or Google, but they don’t want to actually work while they’re there. They want to play ping pong, sit in bean bags, drink free lattes, get paid 200k a year, and post their cute instagram stories. Most importantly, though, when they go out to the bars, they want all the strangers they meet to tell them just how cool it is that they work at Google. They conveniently don’t want to talk about any accomplishments, though. It’s all a game of status without sacrifice.

Just another Queen slaying that 3PM mocha latte

They want to wear the black belt, but they don’t want to train. Like I did, when I was a 5 year old. Our culture has brainwashed so many people into somehow thinking that they’ve actually already done the work already. They sincerely believe that they’ve earned their stripes, while providing no sacrifice and having no tangible skills or accomplishments.

These people are certain that once they update their LinkedIn resume, as soon as they press send on that post about their new job, then they will finally be taken seriously. They have no regard for the fact that it should be an actual achievement that earns them legitimacy.

Elon Musk has spoken about this misalignment of credential versus skill, too. His companies don’t demand a college degree. Instead, they require evidence of exceptional ability. I remember writing mine when I was offered a position at Tesla. It was clear that his focus was on tangible achievement, rather than everyone’s credentials.

Michelangelo wasn’t merely waiting to get his graduation slip from the Medici family’s art school to prove that he was an artist. Instead, he sculpted the Pietà when he was in his early twenties. He didn’t just want to be called an artist. He wanted to make his art. The work was what created the admiration for him. To maintain a proper societal order, the skills always must precede both the respect and the label. The skills are the pre-requisite for admiration.

La Pietà by Michelangelo

Fame was once called the perfume of heroic deeds, but it’s been a long time since the elites have done deeds worthy of their perfume.

If we look at those that are presented to us as our artists and cultural figures, there’s something missing. Even if you don’t have the context to properly analyze it, we can all feel it instinctually. But this hasn’t always been the case.

In the 1960s, the Beatles had a career which only spanned eight years of album releases. In this time, we saw an output that has never been matched in both pace and quality. The band released the albums Help, Rubber Soul, and Revolver in 365 days. That fact is hardly even discussed, because of just how monumental the entirety of their career was.

Due to the immense success and profitability of the band, music labels tried to reverse engineer a mold to multiply the prosperity. Predictably, all this model did in practice was construct a machine that churned out hollow imitations.

The Beatles didn’t just have well coordinated haircuts, good choreography and trendy costume designers. They were objective geniuses. When your third best songwriter pens “Here Comes the Sun,” you’re certainly more than just a boy band.

Album cover of Abbey Road by The Beatles

What the machine gets wrong every time is that this stuff isn’t formulaic. You can’t just adjust the knobs and manufacture greatness. There is an ethereal element to all this. What is the tangible difference between a piece of printed, mass produced art from target, and Starry Night? Scientifically, they’re composed of basically the same stuff. A wooden frame, canvas, and paint. Mechanically, they’re nearly identical. So why is there such a variance in value that can’t even be reasonably compared?

With actual greatness, the rules of the material world begin to break down. There’s a transcendence beyond just the stuff we see in front of us as the value skyrockets past the sum of its compositional parts. Once that barrier is breached, the brand no longer even matters.

After years of caring about their image and branding, even going so far as to hide John Lennon’s marriage just to maintain and maximize their female fandom, The Beatles eventually realized that the brand didn’t mean a thing anymore. Their art was what brought any value to The Beatles.

If they had swapped out the members of The Beatles for four random dudes, no one thinks that just because a group of guys were putting out music under the name The Beatles it would be inherently worth something because the record simply had that name on it. They actually sort of tried this with The Monkees.

In 1968, The Beatles, at the height of their fame, decided to flat out reject the branding altogether. They put out their White Album with almost zero marketing. For the album cover, they used a blank white square, and you could hardly see the lopsided, out-of-center band name printed on it in a slightly darker shade of white.

The album wasn’t even named The White Album. That’s only what people called it because it was the best way to describe it, since it didn’t actually have a name. Of course, it went right to number one. It seemed that nobody actually cared about the title of The Beatles, or the cover, or the haircuts. They cared about John, Paul, George and Ringo’s work. That work just happened to be published under the name The Beatles.

Elon has talked about this concept in regard to Tesla as well. The branding itself should never be the point. It should be self-evident what and who you are by the inherent value of your creation. That’s why there’s no logo on the cybertruck.

Perhaps before the internet and mass media, there was no reliable way to sidestep the excellence required to be generally recognized as impressive. Regardless of the reason for this no longer being the case, there’s now an undeniable disconnect between the promoted excellence of the elite and their actual capabilities.

The political class has been taken over by the same ugly fat girls who wanted to force themselves onto the cheerleading team. All these people we see leading us are quite literally wearing the skin suit of these once meaningful titles. The machine, like always, can now only make hollow imitations of great men. Machines could never make great men.

The president of the United States is typically regarded as the most powerful man in the world. In a proper society, there shouldn’t really be much of a distinction between the most powerful and most competent man. And yet, is there anyone who would have honestly made the claim that Joe Biden, at any point, but particularly in 2024, was the most competent man on earth?

It’s now a blatant absurdity to continue pretending that competency is coupled with leadership in our society. What have these people actually done? They can’t write, they don’t come up with their own opinions, and they have seemingly no discernible talent. Kristi Noem, when on a press tour recently, showed us that she had clearly not even read her own ghostwritten book. She was ultimately pressed on the passage where she describes her decision to shoot her own dog, something which was obviously a surprise even to her.

If we instead look at someone like Thomas Jefferson, who wrote the Declaration of Independence at 33, founded the University of Virginia, and designed his own house, forget the presidency — that’s an impressive man despite any political title.

When the hierarchy is properly ordered, the political class should be made up of men who are independently great. Take away the political status and state backed power, and you should still be left with someone who garners admiration.

These men didn’t previously take office so they could trick the masses into giving them power. They were put into office as a means of bestowing them their rightful authority to rule. And ‘the office’ was simply the mechanism at the given time for transferring that power.

Military experience so often preceded political power historically because some form of demonstrable, undeniable courage, and success seemed to be required for the masses to anoint the legitimate right to rule upon its leaders.

What all this ultimately tells us with some certainty is that we cannot just be told who to respect for very long. It works for a time, but we can all inherently see through the mist of it eventually. It doesn’t matter if historically Oxford has produced great men. If it now produces George Abaraonye, well, there’s no amount of propaganda that can perpetually enforce the assertion that Oxford is an elite institution. Nobody takes these people seriously, yet we’re demanded to. It may be enforced right now, but the spell is breaking.

Charlie Kirk on the left, random crack dealer on the right

We’re all yearning for legitimacy, authenticity, and inspiration, and yet the Western world has become almost universally fake and gay. This can’t last.

We can all understand what I’ve said here, but when we meet someone and they tell us they went to Princeton or work at Google, do we really laugh? Or is part of us still impressed, and perhaps even envious of their position? If we saw Ted Cruz at the airport, how would we really act? An unsure reaction during this transitory period is actually normal, because it’s what facilitates the true shift.

When this corrosion happens, and the previously notable positions have all been hollowed out, the next crop of impressive people will still try to join the old guard, but they’ll be rejected. How many brilliant White men have recently been denied from every Ivy league school with perfect test scores and transcripts? They’re all of course stunned, but with their confusion, anger, and persistent drive, they’ll eventually begin to adjust their approach. When they adjust, they end up creating whatever the next, new high status club is.

Nick Fuentes’ absolute banishment from popular conservatism, and his near decade long drive to re-assemble something new displays this reconfiguration well. Whatever that spirit is cannot be silenced forever. It will always resurface, and it always destroys and engulfs all the fraudulent stand ins with seemingly no effort.

So, here we find ourselves, watching the changing of the old guard. The decayed, rotted shells we are commanded to admire sit and tell us that they are our rightful rulers because of a crown they usurped.

We intrinsically know that they are not our rulers. The supposed elites do not impress us, and it’s because they just haven’t done anything impressive.

They all went to historically fancy colleges, but they were admitted either through donations or legacy, and received no semblance of a real education. They were then selected into a job which has totally removed any actual responsibility, yet still maintained its prestige. All of them made some dramatic transition into politics with a suspiciously smooth ride into the public eye, and a completely manufactured resume behind them.

The rejection of the padded paths of our leaders was a big part of why there was so much excitement over Trump. Here was someone who had proven his competency far before an entry into politics. His resume reflected real accomplishment, rather than a collection of worthless badges masquerading as accomplishments.

Elon, aside from his money, has had such an impact in the political realm because he’s earned the respect of people through actual achievement. As it becomes more evident that we are in this transitionary phase, we will see more people of an independent, established stature enter the political arena. These men will slowly realize that their lives simply won’t continue to exist in their current form if someone capable does not take power.

Conor McGregor understood this. He would never have had political aspirations if Ireland wasn’t being intentionally destroyed. While he may have stepped aside in his presidential bid, regardless of the reason, his entry inherently tells us that we are lacking competent men in positions of power.

What makes Conor such an immediately interesting leader is that his courage and strength cannot be faked. He is, as Teddy Roosevelt said, the man in the arena, and all credit should go to those men. Almost no critic of Conor has shown even ten percent of the bravery he has. It doesn’t matter what you think of him, that bravery can’t be faked. Luckily, the natural order will always revert back to the allocation of respect and power to those men who do enter the arena, not to the limp critics.

Conor Mcgregor winning his first fight in UFC, Stockholm

So, because of the inevitable reorientation that is coming, I can confidently assure you, this hollowness we see today will not be humanity’s ultimate fate. This process is inherently cyclical. We will see a return of our rightful rulers. Those that hold the actual attributes to garner our respect will coalesce under a new flag. Someday, the new club will get hollowed out, too. And the great men of the future will forge a new path around it, once again.

We are the hollow men

We are the stuffed men

Leaning together

Headpiece filled with straw. Alas!

Our dried voices, when

We whisper together

Are quiet and meaningless

As wind in dry grass

Or rats’ feet over broken glass

In our dry cellar - The Hollow Men, T.S. Eliot

