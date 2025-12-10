Arktos Journal

Arktos Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
robert agajeenian's avatar
robert agajeenian
1h

It's our own damn fault!. Oxford (OXFORD University!)took that shitty little crackhead seriously. We - many of us - take that puny little phony, Pete Buttigieg (sp?), seriously. People (some) - still take that hideous creature, Kamala Harris, seriously. That great "woman-of-color"! Seriously? We will get through this, of course. Eventually. But we will have earned every blow across the head we get in the process.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Arktos Journal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture