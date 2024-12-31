As we close the chapter on 2024, we look back on a year of great change and vital moments. For Arktos, it has been a time of growth, challenge, and the pursuit of truth in an age of confusion.

The re-election of President Trump marks a shift that cannot be ignored, a sign that the winds are changing across the West. His victory carries with it the possibility of new beginnings, not just for nations but for the cultural and intellectual currents that shape them. As we survey the broader landscape, we see the Overton window — long frozen in the grip of leftist dogma — beginning to shift. Conversations once confined to the margins are now entering the mainstream, and ideas of Tradition, identity, and rootedness are finding their way back into public life.

The certainties of the liberal order, once proclaimed as inevitable, now falter. The facade of wokeism is cracking under the weight of its own contradictions, and what was once accepted without question is now being challenged in ways unthinkable a decade ago. A growing number of people are rediscovering truths that modernity sought to bury, truths about who we are and what we ought to preserve.

As we look to 2025, we do so with a sense of quiet confidence. The West is stirring. The signs of an awakening are all around us, from the corridors of power to the hearts of ordinary people who are beginning to question the false narratives they have been fed for too long. The path ahead may not be easy, but it is one worth treading for the sake of our shared future.

To our readers, supporters, and allies: thank you for standing with us in this crucial time. Your passion and commitment are the lifeblood of our work, the fuel that drives us forward. Together, we are part of something far greater than ourselves — a movement to reclaim what is eternal in the face of the transient.

Here’s to 2025 — a year of awakening, renewal, and the slow but certain triumph of what is true and good.

With steadfast hope,

— The Arktos Team